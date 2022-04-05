Dream and Shine Brighter 2022: le canzoni dei 30 anni di Disneyland Paris

È stato inaugurato a inizio Marzo a Disneyland Paris il nuovo spettacolo per celebrare i trent’anni del parco divertimenti più amato dai bambini. Il video dello spettacolo è visibile qui su Youtube, e per l’occasione sono state scritte due canzoni originali per far ballare e cantare i bambini: Ready For The Ride e Un Monde Qui S’Illumine. Due canzoni frizzanti e allegre che bambini e adulti tendono a voler riascoltare anche dopo aver visto lo spettacolo. Le trovate qui sotto, con un estratto del testo per ognuna.

I’m ready for the ride (I’m ready for the ride)

I’m ready to bring light just like the sun, yeah

Our memories are all around,

And I know we’ve only just begun

Un Monde Qui S’Illumine è composta da Héloïse ed è disponibile anche su Spotify.