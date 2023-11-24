Who We Are

Auralcrave is the best online source for original, in-depth views on music, movies, series, commercials, social trends. Since 2015.

On Auralcrave, from the first day, we offer unique stories and original perspectives about the arts, passions, and trends you already love. We do it with two things in mind: sharing points of view that you won’t find anywhere else and presenting them with an inimitable, creative writing style that has become well-renowned worldwide. Stories for open-minded: a reliable space with news, analysis, discoveries, and curiosities about everything you are into.

Auralcrave’s content is written by humans, for humans. It was founded in 2015, when the Internet was already mature and populated by many decent websites operating in the entertainment industry. With this in mind, we always intended to offer content different than what you can find elsewhere: written with particular care to details, easy to read, characterized by a writing style recognized as friendly and straightforward, yet creative and stimulating.

Our goal is to improve your personal experience with the forms of art you already love: revealing new fascinating perspectives, discussing aspects you may have missed, and sharing the beauty you already noticed. We love art in every shape that arrives: songs, movies, TV series, books, visual and digital arts, classic paintings, architecture, and any human creation that can touch our hearts. We have a unique talent for explaining complicated things in a simple way, and that placed Auralcrave among the most visited websites in the world when it comes to song lyrics and movies or TV series plots and endings explained.

Auralcrave is proud to be one of the online spaces with the broadest editorial offer possible. Thanks to the vast set of expertise from our team, over the years, we have been able to cover any area of the culture and entertainment world: places to visit, digital trends, tech and innovation, food, gaming, lifestyle, and everything around. Always with the same core values: simplicity, curiosity, and unicity.

Auralcrave’s expertise in the entertainment industry is proven by the presence of thousands of websites linking to our articles as authoritative references for music, movies, and trends. Worldwide, every month.

All this made us a successful publishing house, self-publishing books in digital and paperback formats in 15 countries. We are partners with Amazon’s Kindle self-publishing platform, and our books regularly sell dozens of copies worldwide every month.

Stories for open-minded: your first-choice guide to navigate the world of modern entertainment.

Our Core Team

CARLO AFFATIGATO Founder of Auralcrave

Editorial line and creativity

Partnerships and business

Social media & communication Carlo has been a web content creator for over 10 years. He founded Auralcrave in 2015, envisioning it as a new space capable of offering different perspectives on topics that passionate all of us. With a scientific background, Carlo developed an interest in music, cinema, literature, and art at a young age, transforming it into a complementary dimension to his professional growth. For years, he was a music journalist specializing in electronic and dance music, writing for the most important Italian magazines (both online and print). Movies and TV series have been a true obsession in many phases of his life: during university, it was not uncommon for him to set the alarm in the middle of the night to watch classic films airing on TV. With the advent of the Internet, Carlo became a keen observer of web and social phenomena, addressing light topics such as advertising, trends, fashion, and general themes. He is the main author of Auralcrave and personally manages its social media, editorial line, book publication, resource management, and business expansion. A former engineer, life coach, husband, and father, he believes that every area of knowledge has interesting stories that deserve to be told and is convinced that doing so makes the world a better place.

FATIMA FORTI Author and creative

Responsible for the Spanish site

Auralcrave’s style and inspiration At Auralcrave, Fatima contributes as a writer, focusing on leading the Spanish section of the magazine while also molding its style and inspiring content. Her passion for cinema intertwined with her studies in Comparative Languages and Literatures, honing her ability to transform images into lively words. Trained at Italy’s oldest and most prestigious art school, she explored paths in Italy, Spain, Germany, Japan, and Latin America. Each experience enriched her writing, crafting a vibrant cultural mosaic. Her storytelling mirrors her fascination with Hispanic culture, and her boundless curiosity led her to learn Brazilian Portuguese, delving into the beautiful lyrics of Bossa Nova. Through Auralcrave, she aims to take readers on an authentic journey, inviting them to explore the vast world of culture and entertainment.

Our Writers

The Auralcrave team is composed of writers with a particular talent, capable of producing unique and original content. Their experience, studies, and passion lie in observing, discovering, revealing, and explaining specific aspects of their subject of examination. Over the years, their online presence has become authoritative and recognized as a reference point in the cultural landscape, naturally leading to the publication of books with their content.

Meet just a few of our regular collaborators:

Dario Giardi

Dario Giardi graduated in music theory & harmony at the Berklee College of Music di Boston, with a specialization in music for wellness. He wrote several books and musical essays and, under the alias Giadar, he makes ambient/electronic music. He’s the author of the 2022 Auralcrave book Let Me Tell You About Music. Dario is one of our first companions in the Auralcrave journey and a reliable presence in our writing team.

Alessio Pizzichi

Alessio is fond of literature and cinema, with a specific passion for horror and thriller. He’s interested in the mysteries of the past, in Italy and out of it. His research in the world of crime has made him one of the prominent figures in Italy for stories, reports, and stories about old and modern crimes. He’s the author of Auralcrave’s book series Disturbed about the worst serial killers of all time, available as a single volume also in English.

Luca Divelti

Luca is one of the most eclectic and rigorous content creators for music, movies, and comics in Italy’s editorial world. He has run a personal music & TV blog since 2014, owns an entertainment agency in Italy, and is co-owner of one of the most popular street food restaurants in Central Italy. He’s the author of the 2021 Auralcrave book Black Songs Matter (in Italian).

Luigi Angelino

Luigi obtained a law degree in Naples, attained the qualification to practice law, and completed two second-level master’s degrees in international law. He also earned a master’s degree in religious sciences. Recently, he was awarded the honor of Knight of the Merit of the Italian Republic. He is the author of the Italian book The Most Fascinating Places in Europe, published by Auralcrave in 2020.

Andrea La Rovere

Artist, writer, journalist, critic, and copywriter: he is none of these things, or perhaps something of everything. Nonetheless, he enjoys writing about music and cinema, earning acknowledgments, and this is the best way he has found to express himself. A bit of a radical chic. He is the author of the Italian book Magnificent Losers, published by Auralcrave in 2022.

Editorial Guidelines

At Auralcrave, we proudly focus on what modern readers want. We have been one of the first realities in the entertainment editorial world to move on from the static formats of reviews and interviews, proposing an alternative format more specifically oriented to people’s interests: the story. Our team consistently provides new perspectives, curiosities, discoveries, and sources of passion to the contemporary digital user.

Our format made us one of the most popular content hubs for music, movies, TV series, advertising, and social trends. We are stably among the top 1% of websites worldwide for traffic and authority in our industry. Our honest mission determines our success: in simple words, we aim to satisfy the reader’s interest with no secondary goals.

Privacy Policy

Privacy has the utmost importance at Auralcrave. We have no explicit interest in collecting any personal information. We adopt the most advanced technologies to guarantee user rights and keep our website updated to the most recent regulations in every country.

Read our complete Privacy Policy.

Contact Us

If you have any curiosity, questions, or even just to share your point of view or provide your feedback about our articles, we look forward to hearing from you: our email is info@auralcrave.com.

You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.