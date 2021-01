R.E.M., Losing My Religion: storia e significato del brano

Inglese

Oh life, is bigger

It’s bigger than you

And you are not me

The lengths that I will go to

The distance in your eyes

Oh no I’ve said too much

I set it up

That’s me in the corner

That’s me in the spot-light

Losing my religion

Trying to keep up with you

And I don’t know if I can do it

Oh no I’ve said too much

I haven’t said enough

I thought that I heard you laughing

I thought that I heard you sing

I think I thought I saw you try

Every whisper, of every waking hour

I’m choosing my confessions

Trying to keep an eye on you

Like a hurt, lost and blinded fool, fool

Oh no I’ve said too much

I set it up

Consider this

Consider this, the hint of the century

Consider this the slip

That brought me to my knees, failed

What if all these fantasies come

Flailing around

Now I’ve said too much

I thought that I heard you laughing

I thought that I heard you sing

I think I thought I saw you try

But that was just a dream

That was just a dream

That’s me in the corner

That’s me in the spot-light

Losing my religion

Trying to keep up with you

And I don’t know if I can do it

Oh no I’ve said too much

I haven’t said enough

I thought that I heard you laughing

I thought that I heard you sing

I think I thought I saw you try

But that was just a dream

Try, cry, fly, try

That was just a dream

Just a dream

Just a dream, dream