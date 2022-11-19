H&M did it again. After the disco explosion, after Jane Fonda and the fall commercial, the Brasserie Hennes is back, with the special participation of people like Chloë Sevigny and Anderson .Paak, for the 2022 winter holiday season. And as usual, the song featured in the commercial caught people’s attention: it’s a big classic from the 60s, and today we will discover more about it.

You can find the official H&M winter holiday commercial for 2022 here on Youtube.

What’s the song in the 2022 H&M winter holiday commercial?

The song featured in the H&M winter holiday commercial released in 2022 is a modern version of I’ve Told Every Little Star by Linda Scott. You can find the original song below.

LINDA SCOTT I've Told Every Little Star Watch this video on YouTube.

The song was one of the most popular releases of 1961. Originally, in fact, the first version of the song was released in 1932 by Jerome Kern, but Linda Scott’s version is the most famous version of this song.

The lyrics you hear in the H&M commercial are the following:

Why haven’t I told you?

Oh baby, I’ve told every little star

Just how sweet I think you are

Why haven’t I told you?

The song is a sweet, simple love confession. The modern generations know this song also for this famous scene in Mulholland Drive, which was the reason for the new wave of popularity the song received in the early 2000s.

Once again, classic tunes work perfectly in an H&M commercial.

