AJR, The DJ Is Crying For Help: the lyrics & meaning

The DJ Is Crying For Help is a song released by the American band AJR in November 2022. Fans have been waiting for it for a long time, and after the official release, the attention went to the lyrics, which reveal AJR’s personal perspective on life. In this article, we will interpret the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the official video of the song below.

AJR - The DJ Is Crying For Help (Official Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

The DJ Is Crying For Help: the lyrics and their meaning

The DJ Is Crying For Help is a song about growing up, being an adult, and trying to give purpose to your life. In the lyrics, the band exposes the honest point of view of a modern, 35-years-old adult who’s still out of the traditional roles of society, trying to have a job and get a life, although they have a younger soul inside, and they believe they have “no skills except getting high.”

The song perfectly describes the feelings of a person who’s not really integrated into society:

Everyone’s laughing at me

But not like they used to

The room’s spinning all around me

But not like I’m used to

Hired hired

Can I get hired

I got no skills except getting high

I’m trying trying

I can start Friday

(You’ve wasted your life but thanks for applying)

People laughing at them and the room spinning around are usually things that happened to them as part of fun situations, like parties. But now it’s happening differently, “not like they used to“: it’s society laughing at them because they “wasted their lives.” They are trying to fix it now; they want to get a job and a life.

The band reflects on how fun life can be if you keep living it with a teenage spirit: going to parties, always having fun, and avoiding structuring your life around duties, jobs, and bills to pay. It’s what all others do, and that’s why they are respected by society. AJR are a bit behind on this life path, and they picture it in the fascinating image of a grown-up man “waiting for the beat to drop” or “all alone, waiting till the party starts.”

And now I’m all alone

Waiting for the beat to drop

Be kind to me, be kind and wait it out

And now I’m all alone

Waiting till the party starts

Be kind to me, be kind and wait it out

And now I’m all alone

Waiting till the party starts

The DJ crying for help represents an interesting metaphor of teenage life crumbling away because the time has come to be someone different. A symbol of a typical situation where we used to have fun, now showing signs that things have changed.

That’s the real meaning of the lyrics inside The DJ Is Crying For Help: life is demanding me to grow up finally and level up to full adult, getting a job, paying bills, and doing what all others do. I’m not sure I’m ready for it, I still feel I only want to have fun, but I’m doing my best to get a place in modern society. It’s a message about growing up that many fans will relate to, quoting lines like “getting a life’s a little like dying” in their thoughts.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

Everyone’s laughing at me

But not like they used to

The room’s spinning all around me

But not like I’m used to

Hired hired

Can I get hired

I got no skills except getting high

I’m trying trying

I can start Friday

(You’ve wasted your life but thanks for applying)

Hey now hold up we were fun as hell

I’m all grown up but you couldn’t tell

Now I don’t know what to do with myself

You got older cause you’re good at life

I’m all seventeen at thirty-five

Now I don’t know if there’s anything else

The DJ is crying for help

Don’t know what to do with myself

Hey now hold up we were fun as hell

I’m all grown up but you couldn’t tell

Now I don’t know what to do with myself

The DJ is crying for help

Everyone’s tripping on pills

But now they’re prescribed to

And everyone’s stacking their bills

But not cause they like to

Oh hired hired

Can I get hired

Yeah I fu**ed up but I did it my way

Trying trying

I can start Friday

Getting a life’s a little like dying

Hey now hold up we were fun as hell

I’m all grown up but you couldn’t tell

Now I don’t know what to do with myself

You got older cause you’re good at life

I’m all seventeen at thirty-five

Now I don’t know if there’s anything else

The DJ is crying for help

(Don’t leave me out)

Don’t know what to do with myself

Hey now hold up we were fun as hell

I’m all grown up but you couldn’t tell

Now I don’t know what to do with myself

The DJ is crying for help

You got older cause you’re good at life

I’m all seventeen at thirty-five

Now I don’t know if there’s anything else

The DJ is crying for help

And now I’m all alone

Waiting for the beat to drop

Be kind to me, be kind and wait it out

And now I’m all alone

Waiting till the party starts

Be kind to me, be kind and wait it out

And now I’m all alone

Waiting till the party starts