¿Cuál es la canción del anuncio O2 2023?

La elección de la canción adecuada puede despertar la curiosidad del público, y esto es precisamente lo que ocurre en el último anuncio de O2. En este artículo, nos sumergiremos en la melodía que envuelve al oso azul de O2 en su asombroso vuelo, satisfaciendo así la curiosidad de aquellos que se preguntan qué canción suena en el anuncio. Puedes ver el anuncio de “Solo O2 hace las cosas como O2” aquí en Youtube.
Solo O2 hace las cosas como O2: la canción del anuncio
La canción que impulsa la narrativa del anuncio de O2 es “Brimful of Asha” ,lanzada en 1997 por la banda británica de indie rock Corner Shop. La canción tuvo muchísimo exíto gracias a su ritmo pegadizo y original junto a uno de los mejores videoclip de esa época, hecho para la versíon del 1999 Norman Cook Mix. Una canción que puede gustar tanto a los jovenes como a los menos jovenes, haciéndonos volver a esos días sin preocupaciones disfrutando de MTV. La elección de esta canción desde nuestro punto de vista es acertadísima, nos trasmite esa ligereza y esa despreocupación que O2 presume brindar a sus antiguos y nuevos clientes.
Para aquellos que deseen revivir la nostalgia de esos días sin preocupaciones frente al televisor, el video oficial de “Brimful of Asha” está a solo un clic. Puedes volver a disfrutar de la canción que impulsa el anuncio de O2 y tararearla nuevamente con una sonrisa en el rostro. La música tiene el poder de transportarnos a momentos especiales, y esta elección musical en el anuncio de O2 logra exactamente eso.
La letra de Brimful of Asha
There’s dancing behind movie scenes
Behind the movie scenes, Sadi Rani
She’s the one that keeps the dream alive
From the morning, past the evening
To the end of the light
Brimful of Asha on the 45
Well, it’s a brimful of Asha on the 45
Brimful of Asha on the 45
Well, it’s a brimful of Asha on the 45
And singing, illuminate the main streets and the cinema aisles
We don’t care about no government warning
‘Bout that promotion of the simple life
And the dams they’re building
Brimful of Asha on the 45
Well, it’s a brimful of Asha on the 45
Brimful of Asha on the 45
Well, it’s a brimful of Asha on the 45
Everybody needs a bosom for a pillow
Everybody needs a bosom
Everybody needs a bosom for a pillow
Everybody needs a bosom
Everybody needs a bosom for a pillow
Everybody needs a bosom, mine’s on the 45
Mohammed Rafi (45)
Lata Mangeshkar (45)
Solid-state radio (45)
Ferguson mono (45)
Bande publique (45)
Jacques Dutronc and the Bolan Boogie
The heavy hitters and the chi-chi music
All India Radio (45)
Two-in-ones (45)
Argo Records (45)
Trojan Records (45)
Brimful of Asha on the 45
Well, it’s a brimful of Asha on the 45
Brimful of Asha on the 45
Well, it’s a brimful of Asha on the 45
Everybody needs a bosom for a pillow
Everybody needs a bosom
Everybody needs a bosom for a pillow
Everybody needs a bosom
Everybody needs a bosom for a pillow
Everybody needs a bosom, mine’s on the 45
77, 000-piece orchestra set
Everybody needs a bosom for a pillow
Mine’s on the RPM
Brimful of Asha on the 45
Well, it’s a brimful of Asha on the 45
Brimful of Asha on the 45
Well, it’s a brimful of Asha on the 45
Everybody needs a bosom for a pillow
Everybody needs a bosom
Everybody needs a bosom for a pillow
Everybody needs a bosom
Everybody needs a bosom for a pillow
Everybody needs a bosom, mine’s on the 45
