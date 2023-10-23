¿Cuál es la canción del anuncio O2 2023?

La elección de la canción adecuada puede despertar la curiosidad del público, y esto es precisamente lo que ocurre en el último anuncio de O2. En este artículo, nos sumergiremos en la melodía que envuelve al oso azul de O2 en su asombroso vuelo, satisfaciendo así la curiosidad de aquellos que se preguntan qué canción suena en el anuncio. Puedes ver el anuncio de “Solo O2 hace las cosas como O2” aquí en Youtube.

Solo O2 hace las cosas como O2: la canción del anuncio

La canción que impulsa la narrativa del anuncio de O2 es “Brimful of Asha” ,lanzada en 1997 por la banda británica de indie rock Corner Shop. La canción tuvo muchísimo exíto gracias a su ritmo pegadizo y original junto a uno de los mejores videoclip de esa época, hecho para la versíon del 1999 Norman Cook Mix. Una canción que puede gustar tanto a los jovenes como a los menos jovenes, haciéndonos volver a esos días sin preocupaciones disfrutando de MTV. La elección de esta canción desde nuestro punto de vista es acertadísima, nos trasmite esa ligereza y esa despreocupación que O2 presume brindar a sus antiguos y nuevos clientes.

Para aquellos que deseen revivir la nostalgia de esos días sin preocupaciones frente al televisor, el video oficial de “Brimful of Asha” está a solo un clic. Puedes volver a disfrutar de la canción que impulsa el anuncio de O2 y tararearla nuevamente con una sonrisa en el rostro. La música tiene el poder de transportarnos a momentos especiales, y esta elección musical en el anuncio de O2 logra exactamente eso.

Cornershop - Brimful Of Asha, Norman Cook Mix (Tjinder Singh) Official Music Video Ver este vídeo en YouTube.

La letra de Brimful of Asha

There’s dancing behind movie scenes

Behind the movie scenes, Sadi Rani

She’s the one that keeps the dream alive

From the morning, past the evening

To the end of the light

Brimful of Asha on the 45

Well, it’s a brimful of Asha on the 45

Brimful of Asha on the 45

Well, it’s a brimful of Asha on the 45

And singing, illuminate the main streets and the cinema aisles

We don’t care about no government warning

‘Bout that promotion of the simple life

And the dams they’re building

Brimful of Asha on the 45

Well, it’s a brimful of Asha on the 45

Brimful of Asha on the 45

Well, it’s a brimful of Asha on the 45

Everybody needs a bosom for a pillow

Everybody needs a bosom

Everybody needs a bosom for a pillow

Everybody needs a bosom

Everybody needs a bosom for a pillow

Everybody needs a bosom, mine’s on the 45

Mohammed Rafi (45)

Lata Mangeshkar (45)

Solid-state radio (45)

Ferguson mono (45)

Bande publique (45)

Jacques Dutronc and the Bolan Boogie

The heavy hitters and the chi-chi music

All India Radio (45)

Two-in-ones (45)

Argo Records (45)

Trojan Records (45)

Brimful of Asha on the 45

Well, it’s a brimful of Asha on the 45

Brimful of Asha on the 45

Well, it’s a brimful of Asha on the 45

Everybody needs a bosom for a pillow

Everybody needs a bosom

Everybody needs a bosom for a pillow

Everybody needs a bosom

Everybody needs a bosom for a pillow

Everybody needs a bosom, mine’s on the 45

77, 000-piece orchestra set

Everybody needs a bosom for a pillow

Mine’s on the RPM

Brimful of Asha on the 45

Well, it’s a brimful of Asha on the 45

Brimful of Asha on the 45

Well, it’s a brimful of Asha on the 45

Everybody needs a bosom for a pillow

Everybody needs a bosom

Everybody needs a bosom for a pillow

Everybody needs a bosom

Everybody needs a bosom for a pillow

Everybody needs a bosom, mine’s on the 45

