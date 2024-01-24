The Kayak scarecrow commercial: who’s the actress?

Everything you need to know about the iconic Kayak commercial with the lady-scarecrow: the actress, the agency, the idea.

It’s one of the most appreciated ads of the year, and we didn’t need to wait for the Super Bowl. The travel search engine Kayak created a new, hilarious commercial at the beginning of January and decided to share it with the world immediately, giving birth to an actual trend: the whole Internet has laughed watching the lady who won’t trust anyone else for the things she cares, ending up doing the scarecrow herself, protecting her land from birds.

The agency behind this hilarious idea was the American media agency Supernatural. They’ve been curating Kayak’s advertising campaigns for a while: they are the ones behind the Kayak “deniers” commercials and the creators of the mysterious “fish people” who control the world’s travel prices. The scarecrow commercial belongs to a new wave of ads about fans of the “do it yourself” lifestyle: those who won’t delegate anyone else for the things they need. Up to the point that they will be the scarecrow for their farm, or fish their own salmon at the mall in the other viral commercial of the series. You can watch it below.

However, the lady dressed as a scarecrow is the one who stole the spotlight. The actress in the Kayak scarecrow commercial is the American actress Helen Wilson. You can find her detailed career on IMDB: she has been active since the 80s and acted in many famous movies and TV shows, like Iron Man, Planet of the Apes, Ali, Cast Away, and Ocean’s Thirteen. She has also had a regular role in the series Nip/Tuck.

Her performance as the “absurdist” scarecrow in the Kayak commercial has definitely marked the beginning of 2024, at least in the advertising world. Once again, Kayak is the protagonist of a genius marketing campaign that we will remember for a long time. We’ll be waiting for new characters and ideas in their next ads.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave