The 2024 Verizon commercial actors: it’s so dramatic!

The dramatic dad went viral, then Rachel arrived: let’s discover the cast and the actors in the 2024 Verizon commercial campaign.

Love it or hate it, they say. Actually, they’ve been saying it so frequently with Verizon, especially after the Carolers commercial that aired so often around Christmas 2023. But the mobile operator changed direction pretty quickly once 2024 arrived: it was immediately time for the dramatic dad and his intense acting performance.

Undoubtedly, you tend to remember these ads. You search the Internet for more information, and it’s pretty hard to find it. For example, who is the actor playing the “dramatic dad” in the first Verizon commercial released in 2024?

Verizon Commercial 2024 Dramatic Dad Ad Review Watch this video on YouTube.

We can help you with that. Verizon’s dramatic dad is interpreted by the American actor Andrew Hawtrey. You can find him herem on his official website: he played in movies like Babylon, Wilson, and Quality Problems, and we are sure his face is now permanently marked in your head.

There was also curiosity about the girl playing the little daughter: she’s Madeleine McGraw; you already saw her in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp and What If Season 2, besides movies like Pacific Rim: Uprising and The Black Phone. Moreover, her younger brother in the commercial is her real-life brother, Aidan McGraw.

Then, we have the second commercial in the Verizon “dramatic” series, and everybody obviously wanted to know those actors. This time, we see Rachel and her broken phone, a problem that apparently has no solution. Or maybe not: her friends peacefully explain that Verizon has a special offer for the new Samsung Galaxy, and you can trade your old phone once you decide to buy the new one. You can watch the ad here on iSpot.tv.

The new scavenger hunt has now started, and everybody is looking for the actress playing Rachel. As of today, the information hasn’t been revealed, but don’t worry: as soon as the actress’s name shows up, you’ll find this article updated.

It’s a dramatic beginning of the year: Verizon has already done everything right, and everybody is talking about their new commercial campaign. We will progressively discover everything: stay tuned.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave