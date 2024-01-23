 Music

(G)I-dle, Wife: the English lyrics and their meaning

Wife, a new song by (G)I-dle has triggered the discussion: let’s discover the lyrics in English and understand their meaning.

So many people have been trying to decrypt the meaning behind the lyrics (G)I-dle’s new song, Wife. There are many reasons for that: the single hides a hidden message that needs to be interpreted, and translating the lines from Korean is not always straightforward. However, there are hints in the lyrics and the video that cannot be ignored. This article will explain the real message behind the song, and you’ll also find the English translation of the lyrics at the end, together with the official video.

Wife: the meaning of the lyrics

Wife is a satyrical song about women’s domestic role in modern society: in the lyrics, (G) I-DLE’s members play the part of the typical wife devoted to her husband, preparing meals and cleaning the home. However, many hints in the song let us think the wife has an evil plan.

The first suspects come from the wife’s insistence about the meal she prepared: she really wants her husband to eat it all “in big bites,” “without spitting it out.” She also explains that the soup tastes like “Coco Loco,” a Spanish expression referring to something crazy. And she wants her man to finish it.

I cook cream soup, taste is Coco Loco
Want me your wife, but she is mm, mm, mm

Have a big bite, honey
It’s bad if you spit out your full stomach

There are surely sexual references in the lyrics. The wife wants him to “kiss carefully” and “eat boldly” what she prepared, including the “cherry on top” of her cake. However, at the same time, she seems pretty excited about what she will do after her husband finishes the meal. She will “sing a great song,” she will “feel good,” and he will be “full.”

If you do it well, I’ll sing a great song
I’m gonna dance beautifully like a mermaid in the sea
If you do it well, it would be full for this meal
Swallow it deeper because I feel good

In the official video, the singers look all the same, implying they are all imitating the stereotype of how society wants a wife. They have a creepy smile and dance like they are following the orders of a puppeteer. All this, together with those details in the English lyrics, led fans to believe the wife is trying to poison her husband: the lyrics meaning works perfectly in both interpretations, the seducing woman and the wife who’s attempting to kill her man.

I make you feel so high
I make you feel like lie
But I don’t wanna

In conclusion, Wife can be interpreted with a double meaning, and the English lyrics are intentionally ambiguous so we can read what we feel is more appropriate. For sure, this wife has a specific plan for her husband. If he eats her whole meal, we will discover what her original purpose was: seduce him or murder him?

The complete English lyrics and the official video

(여자)아이들((G)I-DLE) - 'Wife' Official Music Video
I cook cream soup, taste is Coco Loco
Want me your wife, but she is mm, mm, mm
I clean your room, it’s so twinkle, twinkle
Want me your wife, but she is mm, mm, mm

Have a big bite, honey
It’s bad if you spit out your full stomach
I’ll give you some more, stop wiping your saliva
You’re all grown up now
I knew it, so I just made some cake
But that’s not enough, pick the cherry on top
Kiss carefully and eat boldly
Tell me how it tastes

I cook cream soup, taste is Coco Loco
Want me your wife, but she is mm, mm, mm
I clean your room, it’s so twinkle, twinklе
Want me your wife, but she is mm, mm, mm

Mm, mm, mm
It’s a ddub, ddub, ddub
Littlе touch on my tongue
You’re so brr, brr, brr (Ah), ha-ha
Ah, you can wipe it everywhere
But don’t touch delicate lips
From head to toe, just chop, chop, chop
If you get it now, you should try it now

If you do it well, I’ll sing a great song
I’m gonna dance beautifully like a mermaid in the sea
If you do it well, it would be full for this meal
Swallow it deeper because I feel good

I cook cream soup, taste is Coco Loco
Want me your wife, but she is mm, mm, mm
I clean your room, it’s so twinkle, twinkle
Want me your wife, but she is mm, mm, mm

Wife, I make you feel so high
I make you feel like lie
But I don’t wanna
Wife, wife, wife, wife
Wife, I make you feel so high
I make you feel like lie
But I don’t wanna
Wife, wife, wife, wife

