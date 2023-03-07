Karol G, Mientras Me Curo Del Cora: the English lyrics & meaning

Mientras Me Curo Del Cora is a single release by Karol G on March 2023. Extracted from her album Mañana Será Bonito, the track represents an important meaning inside her album, shedding light on the message behind the whole record: given the massive fanbase of the Colombian artist, many people around the world obviously wanted to understand more about the lyrics in English and their meaning. This article will cover everything; you’ll also have the complete lyrics at the end.
Mientras Me Curo Del Cora: the English lyrics & their meaning
Mientras Me Curo Del Cora is a song about healing and self-care, most likely after a breakup. The song title is Spanish for “while I heal my heart,” referring to those healthy periods of our lives when we focus on ourselves, recovering from a heartbreak. Karol G often sings about dealing with love and disappointments, as you know from her recent hits like TQG, Cairo, or X Si Volvemos.
The song develops over the images of Karol G in the official video, relaxing in her favorite places with people who care about her. And that’s precisely what the song explains: my people recharge my batteries, and even if I’m down right now, I know I will be fine soon.
Acceptance is the best way when we go through these sad moments. Because sadness is not an emotion that must be taken away immediately. “It’s ok not to be ok,” she says. So, while I’m experiencing this particular moment, I better enjoy my sun, my family, and my music. Feeling alive and loving myself.
However, there is still space for someone special in these moments. One of the verses in the lyrics inside Mientras Me Curo Del Cora opens up to the presence of someone very close to the singer. Someone who can help her heal faster with his love.
This is, therefore, the real meaning of the lyrics in Mientras Me Curo Del Cora: I’m not feeling 100% today, but I have faith; I just need time. With the help of the right places, the right people, and the right music, everything will be better soon. So, if you love me, stay next to me and heal me with your kisses. A song about healing, but after all, Mientras Me Curo Del Cora also talks about love.
The complete English lyrics
Give me some time
I’m not in my best conditions
But I improve little by little
Today I’m down, but I know that tomorrow will be much better
Different, another vibe, another environment
Today I am -20
But my people recharge me
And while I heal my heart
Today I go out to the sea and take advantage of the sun
It’s okay to not feel good, it’s normal, it’s not a crime
I’m alive, I don’t need anything else
And while I heal my heart
Today I go out to the sea and take advantage of the sun
It’s okay to not feel good, it’s normal, it’s not a crime
And tomorrow will be much better
Cheers, because I have my parents
And my little sisters too
Today I don’t feel 100%, but soon it will go away
With beer and good music
The buddies visit, the bad feelings go away
Although feeling bad is normal, everything is normal
I hope I won’t lack health, neither for me nor for my club
I also don’t lack Ovy in the instrumentals
And that’s already enough
Sometimes I don’t know where I’m going anymore
But I don’t forget where I come from
I know what I am, and what I will be
That’s why I have faith
I don’t need anything more
Just love, give me time
I heal with your company
The peace that you give me
I can’t find it in anyone else, no
That’s why I want your kisses
And while I heal my heart
Today I go out to the sea and take advantage of the sun
It’s okay to not feel good, it’s normal, it’s not a crime
I’m alive, I don’t need anything else
And while I heal my heart
Today I go out to the sea and take advantage of the sun
It’s okay to not feel good, it’s normal, it’s not a crime
And tomorrow will be much better
While I heal my heart
While I heal my heart