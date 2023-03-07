Karol G, Mientras Me Curo Del Cora: the English lyrics & meaning

Mientras Me Curo Del Cora is a single release by Karol G on March 2023. Extracted from her album Mañana Será Bonito, the track represents an important meaning inside her album, shedding light on the message behind the whole record: given the massive fanbase of the Colombian artist, many people around the world obviously wanted to understand more about the lyrics in English and their meaning. This article will cover everything; you’ll also have the complete lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video for Mientras Me Curo Del Cora below.

KAROL G - Mientras Me Curo Del Cora (Official Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

Mientras Me Curo Del Cora: the English lyrics & their meaning

Mientras Me Curo Del Cora is a song about healing and self-care, most likely after a breakup. The song title is Spanish for “while I heal my heart,” referring to those healthy periods of our lives when we focus on ourselves, recovering from a heartbreak. Karol G often sings about dealing with love and disappointments, as you know from her recent hits like TQG, Cairo, or X Si Volvemos.

The song develops over the images of Karol G in the official video, relaxing in her favorite places with people who care about her. And that’s precisely what the song explains: my people recharge my batteries, and even if I’m down right now, I know I will be fine soon.

Give me some time

I’m not in my best conditions

But I improve little by little

Today I’m down, but I know that tomorrow will be much better

Different, another vibe, another environment

Today I am -20

But my people recharge me

Acceptance is the best way when we go through these sad moments. Because sadness is not an emotion that must be taken away immediately. “It’s ok not to be ok,” she says. So, while I’m experiencing this particular moment, I better enjoy my sun, my family, and my music. Feeling alive and loving myself.

Today I go out to the sea and take advantage of the sun

It’s okay to not feel good, it’s normal, it’s not a crime

Cheers, because I have my parents

And my little sisters too

Today I don’t feel 100%, but soon it will go away

With beer and good music

The buddies visit, the bad feelings go away

However, there is still space for someone special in these moments. One of the verses in the lyrics inside Mientras Me Curo Del Cora opens up to the presence of someone very close to the singer. Someone who can help her heal faster with his love.

I don’t need anything more

Just love, give me time

I heal with your company

The peace that you give me

I can’t find it in anyone else, no

That’s why I want your kisses

This is, therefore, the real meaning of the lyrics in Mientras Me Curo Del Cora: I’m not feeling 100% today, but I have faith; I just need time. With the help of the right places, the right people, and the right music, everything will be better soon. So, if you love me, stay next to me and heal me with your kisses. A song about healing, but after all, Mientras Me Curo Del Cora also talks about love.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete English lyrics

Give me some time

I’m not in my best conditions

But I improve little by little

Today I’m down, but I know that tomorrow will be much better

Different, another vibe, another environment

Today I am -20

But my people recharge me

And while I heal my heart

Today I go out to the sea and take advantage of the sun

It’s okay to not feel good, it’s normal, it’s not a crime

I’m alive, I don’t need anything else

And while I heal my heart

Today I go out to the sea and take advantage of the sun

It’s okay to not feel good, it’s normal, it’s not a crime

And tomorrow will be much better

Cheers, because I have my parents

And my little sisters too

Today I don’t feel 100%, but soon it will go away

With beer and good music

The buddies visit, the bad feelings go away

Although feeling bad is normal, everything is normal

I hope I won’t lack health, neither for me nor for my club

I also don’t lack Ovy in the instrumentals

And that’s already enough

Sometimes I don’t know where I’m going anymore

But I don’t forget where I come from

I know what I am, and what I will be

That’s why I have faith

I don’t need anything more

Just love, give me time

I heal with your company

The peace that you give me

I can’t find it in anyone else, no

That’s why I want your kisses

And while I heal my heart

Today I go out to the sea and take advantage of the sun

It’s okay to not feel good, it’s normal, it’s not a crime

I’m alive, I don’t need anything else

And while I heal my heart

Today I go out to the sea and take advantage of the sun

It’s okay to not feel good, it’s normal, it’s not a crime

And tomorrow will be much better

While I heal my heart

While I heal my heart