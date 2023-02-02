Karol G, X Si Volvemos: the English lyrics and the meaning

X Si Volvemos is a song released by Karol G in February 2023. Featuring Romeo Santos, the track triggered immediate buzz after the anticipations on Twitter and TikTok, and fans already wanted to know more about the lyrics and the message behind them, even before the complete lines were actually released. In this article, we will offer an analysis of everything available, and you’ll also find the available lyrics in English at the end.

You can wait for the official video for X Si Volvemos on Karol G’s Youtube channel: the release date is set for February 2.

X Si Volvemos: the English lyrics and their meaning

Karol G didn’t release the complete lyrics of X Si Volvemos yet, but we can already hear some lines in the snippets published so far. You can find the available lyrics at the end of this article.

X Si Volvemos is a song about how hard breaking up is, especially when there is a big chemistry under the sheets. In the lyrics, Karol G confesses that the relationship with this man doesn’t work, especially regarding feelings: it’s most likely a relationship with a bad boy, indeed she refers to him as a gangster, similarly to how she defined his man as a bandit in her song Cairo. Nevertheless, the two surely understand each other in bed.

It doesn’t work between us

We gave everything, but it was not given back to us

That’s why we’re leaving (We’re leaving)

But before we go

Let’s do it for the last time, baby

Not in love, but in bed we understand each other

Por si volvemos, the song’s title, is Spanish for “in case we come back.” This seems to be the main meaning behind the lyrics shared so far: another sexy tune where Karol G plays the role of the passional woman who cannot resist the physical attraction, while her feelings are troubled.

We will discover more on this page, as soon as the complete lyrics of X Si Volvemos will be released. Stay tuned!

The English lyrics

It’s a p*rn, I love how we do it

I will not delete your contact and I am aware in case we return

But not like this…

… through the city

I know that in love we are a disaster (-astre)

I am a bandit and you are a gangster

I don’t know how much time I wasted trying something serious

I know I’m not what you thought (Eh)

But since you kissed me

with your malice you got addicted

This is not healthy but

Let’s do it for the last time, baby