Karol G, Cairo: the English lyrics & their meaning

Cairo is a song released in November 2022 by the Colombian singer Karol G. As already happened for Gatubela, the song became immediately trending on all streaming platforms, and all fans wanted to understand more about the lyrics and their meaning. In this article, we will explore the song’s lines, and you’ll also find the complete English lyrics at the end.

You can find the official video of the song below.

KAROL G, Ovy On The Drums - CAIRO Watch this video on YouTube.

Cairo: the lyrics and their meaning

Cairo is a song about irresistible love. In the lyrics, Karol G explains how she tried to resist falling in love with this guy and failed. She’s aware it’s dangerous, her friends warned her, and she knows he has the soul of a bad guy, but she just couldn’t resist him.

Karol G is on the edge of being fully in love. She says it now, probably because of alcohol, but she knows that’s what she’s been feeling for a long time. And she senses he feels it too.

I don’t know if it’s alcohol

What has me confessing this thing that I have been feeling for a long time

I know that love was not in the contract

But it happens to you the same, I notice it too

A part of her is scared because she had promised herself that it would only be a one-night stand. She’s trying to resist the feelings she has, but she knows this resistance won’t last long. Although her friends are warning her, love is taking over. And as it always happens when falling in love with a bad guy, she thinks she can take the “bandit attitude” out of him (“Lo de bandido, fresco, yo te lo quito,” she sings in her original language).

My friends tell me that he is half a dog

I’ll take the bandit thing out of you, don’t worry

I said I’d have sex only once, I do not repeat

And now staying in your bed is my favorite plan

I’m not in love, but it won’t be long now

it won’t be long

There is often a phase of conflict when it comes to love. Sometimes our emotions get attracted by someone who could threaten our happiness; in those cases, other feelings (like fear) and thoughts kick in, trying to warn us. The result should be a dialog between all parts of ourselves, aiming to agree on how to proceed. But sometimes, we are just unable to complete this dialog, and we end up following the emotions while ignoring the other voices we have inside.

I don’t know what happened to me

The infatuation has won

Because of you, I don’t have dudes behind me anymore

I made them flee

I have left them on “read”

I don’t want to hear from anyone else

I feel good with what you give me

Stay or leave

It’s up to you, but

From the lines above, we sense that he’s not as involved as her. He hasn’t decided yet if he’ll stay or leave, while she has already committed her behavior like a devoted girl who loves her man. The danger is clear, and she sings about it in this song. That’s, after all, the real meaning inside the lyrics of Cairo: I’m afraid I’m falling in love with you, although this wasn’t my plan; I’m trying to resist, but I think I won’t be able to. And I’m already a sweet, lovely girl with you, wishing only your presence next to me, while you haven’t decided yet if you’ll stay with me or not.

Karol G is talking to her own feelings and hopes she won’t get hurt. We will probably know more about how it ended up in her following songs.

The English lyrics

Below you can find the English translation of Cairo original lyrics.

I don’t know if it’s alcohol

What has me confessing this thing that I have been feeling for a long time

I know that love was not in the contract

But it happens to you the same, I notice it too

I swore that I was not going to catch anyone’s a--

And here you have me talking to you pretty

My friends tell me that he is half a dog

I’ll take the bandit thing out of you, don’t worry

I said I’d have sex only once, I do not repeat

And now staying in your bed is my favorite plan

I’m not in love, but it won’t be long now

it won’t be long

He had me calling him love

Behaving sweetly with him

I didn’t like sleeping with anyone, now if it’s not with him I don’t sleep

Me, who only wanted one night to fulfill the desire I had for him

I am always here for what he needs and taking care of him when he is sick

I don’t know what happened to me

The infatuation has won

Because of you, I don’t have dudes behind me anymore

I made them flee

I have left them on “read”

I don’t want to hear from anyone else

I feel good with what you give me

Stay or leave

It’s up to you, but

I don’t know what happened to me

The infatuation has won

Because of you, I don’t have dudes behind me anymore

I made them flee

I have left them on “read”

I don’t want to hear from anyone else

I feel good with what you give me

Stay or leave

It’s up to you, but

I swore that I was not going to catch anyone’s a--

And here you have me talking to you pretty

My friends tell me that he is half a dog

I’ll take the bandit thing out of you, don’t worry

I said I’d have sex only once, I do not repeat

And now staying in your bed is my favorite plan

I’m not in love, but it won’t be long now

it won’t be long

I don’t know if it’s alcohol

What has me confessing this thing that I have been feeling for a long time

I know that love was not in the contract

But it happens to you the same, I notice it too

I notice it too

I notice it too