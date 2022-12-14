Let Me Tell You About Music: the Auralcrave book about musical theory and harmony

Who doesn’t love music?

Whether we are simple listeners, amateur musicians, or conservatory professionals, we are all attracted to notes. Maybe because music is a universal language inscribed in our DNA and in the Creation, or maybe because of its emotional charge and the ability to make us travel through time and memories, relieving us from everyday life: regardless of the playlists that we love to hear or from the repertoire we usually perform, music represents a friend, an anchor and a refuge.

We all want to get to know it deeply. Still, studying this language is very often discouraging because we have to deal with a boundless, excessively serious, and demanding series of books. So we prefer that our listening remains superficial or we are content to take up our instrument without really knowing what we are playing. Or maybe after years of study at the conservatory, we believe that our knowledge should be respected and that no one can complete our preparation concerning what we have already learned. However, by carrying out a self-analysis in conscience, we could realize that even our awareness as professionals is linked to concepts learned in the manuals, mostly in a mnemonic way, without really having understood all the secrets of the musical language.

Let Me Tell You About Music

Buy it on Amazon

For all these reasons I wrote Let Me Tell You About Music, the first manual that, in a popular way and without any graphic reference or musical notation, will make you discover why the notes are named as they are, why the instruments tune at 440 Hz, why one piece makes us smile while another generates sadness. A modern narrative approach to understanding musical language, derived from my experience at Berklee College of Music in Boston, where I graduated in theory and harmony.

An innovative method that revolutionizes that of traditional music teaching centered on the mistaken belief that without adequate knowledge it is useless (if not counterproductive) to listen to or practice music. Through this book, developed to answer the many direct questions present, you will find references to universally known music and melodies, drawn from the classical, jazz and rock repertoire. I made this choice to meet different musical tastes and to present the multiple genres in a complete way.

I am convinced that only thanks to concrete examples can the sense and emotional significance of even the most abstruse concepts of harmony be understood. An example? The cadence of deception, explored for entire chapters in harmony manuals, will be familiar to you after only a few seconds of listening to Rossini ‘s William Tell. I will show you how and why the unsuspected theme song of the Simpsons can be considered a refined and non-trivial composition. Together we will discover: the musical modes that give students’ many grey hairs, what counterpoint is, what hides in the structure of the blues, why the so-called Tristan chord used by Wagner is so important, how the music of Pet Sounds by the Beach Boys makes us savor the atmosphere of our childhood, what it means to improvise and make a jam session, among many other curiosities.

Have I convinced you yet? Do you think you already know everything? Or perhaps you think that a book of this type, like all the others, is the usual boring and complex manual?

For real?

Test me. And yourself.

Giadar

You can buy the book

Let Me Tell You About Music

History, genres, characters, curiosities, legends and secrets of musical theory and harmony

on Amazon