Nike has been releasing a nice set of commercials in 2023. Their presence is constant in all important events of American sports, and we already saw it with LeBron James, Ja Morant, and Nikola Jokic. But what they did in July 2023 is a bit special: an animated production celebrating a real American hero, Megan Rapinoe, who recently announced her retirement from American Women’s soccer after more than 20 years of extraordinary performances. The Nike commercial about Megan Rapinoe is a little masterpiece: you find it below.

Megan Rapinoe is the hero in the 2023 Nike commercial

The animated commercial “Let it rip” released by Nike in July 2023 celebrated an “All-American Hero,” the soccer player Megan Rapinoe. The commercial has been made in the style of the 90s classic Japanese anime, as a fictional cartoon theme song.

Megan Rapinoe is an American professional soccer player. She was born on July 5, 1985, and is known for her impressive skills on the field, as well as her activism and outspokenness off the field.

Rapinoe has had a successful career in both club and international soccer. She has played for the United States women’s national soccer team since 2006 and has represented her country in several major tournaments, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Olympic Games. Rapinoe has won numerous accolades throughout her career, including being named the Best FIFA Women’s Player in 2019 and winning the Golden Boot and Golden Ball at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Off the field, Rapinoe is known for her activism and advocacy for various social and political causes. She has been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and has used her platform to raise awareness about issues such as gender equality, racial justice, and pay equity in women’s sports. Rapinoe has also been involved in campaigns against discrimination and inequality, and she has used her visibility to promote positive change.

Megan Rapinoe has become an influential figure not only in the world of soccer but also in the broader context of sports and social activism. Her performances on the field and her advocacy off the field have made her a role model for many aspiring athletes and individuals looking to make a difference in the world.

On July 8, 2023, Megan Rapinoe announced that she would retire from professional soccer after the current season, and that’s the reason that led Nike to produce the animated commercial that celebrates her. This way, Megan will end her professional career at 38.

Megan Rapinoe and Nike have been partners for a while. Nike even released a special shoe dedicated to her in 2021, and here you can find the “Victory Redefined” collection conceived by Nike for her.

Nike released the animated commercial celebrating Megan Rapinoe less than ten days after the announcement of her retirement: when a milestone like this comes up in the world of sports, we cannot waste time, right?

