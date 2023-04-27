Some ads are conceived so creatively that they become fascinating, like watching a short movie. That’s why the commercial released by Nike Basketball in 2023 was so viral on the Internet: the protagonist is the NBA star Ja Morant, but what caught the spotlight was the idea that you can return to a familiar place and find a version of yourself from the days before. Let’s understand a bit better.

You can watch the 2023 Nike Basketball commercial with Ja Morant below.

You aren’t born undeniable. You become it with a tireless work ethic.



‘Endless Repetition,’ a film about Ja Morant’s rise from unknown to All-League. #JA1@JaMorant pic.twitter.com/AKLMD8ptXH — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) April 16, 2023

Ja Morant stars in the 2023 Nike basketball commercial

The basketball player in the 2023 Nike Commercial is the NBA star Ja Morant. And the idea behind the ad is quite exciting.

You park your car next to the place where you train every day. You go in, start throwing shots, having fun. You repeat the same routine the day after, but here is the surprise: you can see yesterday’s “you” still playing. And the same happens a day later. Every time you park your car (the same car!) in a different slot. It’s basically the same idea as that classic Michel Gondry’s music video for Kylie Minogue.

The star is Ja Morant, and you can see how much fun he’s having. He knows we are looking at him, and he enjoys the stage. After all, he’s doing what he likes most: practicing the sport that made him famous.

Ja Morant is a point guard known for his explosive athleticism, scoring ability, and playmaking skills. In his rookie season, he was named the NBA Rookie of the Year. He has also been named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team and the NBA Rising Stars Challenge. Morant’s impressive performances have quickly made him one of the most exciting young players in the NBA and a rising star in the league.

Basketball fans loved to see him as the face of the new Nike commercial. After all, Nike is not new in celebrating NBA contemporary legends, don’t you agree?

