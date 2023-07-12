Who got shot (and died) in Hijack, the Apple TV+ series?

Many questions keep arising around the Apple TV+ series with Idris Elba, Hijack. We already analyzed the protagonist’s approach and how he’s dealing with the situation, but while the plot progresses, there is a lengthy talk about the bullets used by the criminal: ultimately, we discover they own real bullets, and between episode 3 and 4, they use one to kill a passenger. Let’s see what happened.

You can watch the official trailer for Apple TV+ Hijack here on Youtube.

Who got shot in Hijack, the Apple TV+ series?

Episode 3 of the Apple TV+ Hijack introduces us to an authentic dilemma. The passengers on the plane find out that the hijackers are using blank bullets, meaning they cannot really kill anyone on the plane. The series’ protagonist Sam Nelson, decides to use this information by reacting and attacking the criminals. However, as soon as the rebellion is triggered, the leader of the hijackers puts real bullets in his gun and shoots a passenger to give an example.

This wasn’t part of the original plan. The hijackers felt the situation was going out of control, and they needed a shock to bring everyone back to their seats, scaring them. That’s why a passenger gets shot, causing all other hijackers to question whether things are going as planned.

Who got shot in the plane on Hijack? The passenger who dies is the British girl sitting close to the family with the little girl. We see the interaction between this family and that girl in the first episode: the mom is very nervous and verbally attacks the other girl because she allegedly took space in their locker with her bag. Later in Episode 3, the girl takes the initiative when the little daughter in that family gets lost: she leaves her seat and starts looking for the kid.

When the hijackers’ leader steps into the passenger area, he aims at the first passenger he sees. That would be the British passenger, far from her seat because she was looking for the little girl. That makes the death sadder: the girl wasn’t trying to fuel any rebellion; she was only trying to help the family sitting close to her find their daughter. Although the mom has been rude to her, she knows that in those extreme situations, we need all the help possible.

Other people died on the ground before her, including the female employee working at Dubai airport, all her family, and the guy from the air control who went looking for her. And even Sam’s family is threatened. You’ll see what happens next: keep watching the series on Apple TV+.

