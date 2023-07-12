Hijack on Apple TV+: inside the opening theme song

Hijack has been one of the most popular series streaming on Apple TV+. After all, the story is really intriguing. As spectators, we are dropped inside a plane that has been hijacked, with the criminals barking orders and the situation escalating hour after hour. We already faced many aspects of the series, analyzing Sam Nelson’s behavior and who got shot in the plane. In this article, we will discover the beauty of the theme song you hear in the opening titles: a track from many years ago, from one of the most interesting British bands of the 90s.

Hijack on Apple TV+: the beauty of the opening theme song

The theme song you hear in the opening titles of the Apple TV+ series Hijack is Lonely Soul by the British band U.N.K.L.E. You can listen to it in full streaming below.

U.N.K.L.E. was a band founded in 1992 by the English musician James Lavelle. In their first formation, the band was made of Lavelle and DJ Shadow, both pioneers of one of the most exciting music styles that emerged in the 90s: trip-hop. Lonely Soul is a track from their debut album Psyence Fiction, released in 1998.

Trip hop was a peculiar musical style characterized by its fusion of hip hop and electronic music, as well as its heavy use of samples and downtempo beats. The genre typically features a dark, moody atmosphere with introspective lyrics and sparse instrumentation. We mentioned it in our brief history of electronic music, and we recently talked about it for a song in the soundtrack of The Mother, the 2023 Netflix action movie with Jennifer Lopez. U.N.K.L.E. was one of the prominent names in the genre. Their debut album Psyence Fiction was a little masterpiece, with prestigious collaborations like Thom Yorke (Radiohead), Mark Hollis (Talk Talk), Mike D (Beastie Boys), Jason Newsted (Metallica), and Richard Ashcroft (The Verve), among others. Richard Ashcroft is the singer in Lonely Soul, Hijack’s theme song.

I believe there’s a time and a place

To let your mind drift and get out of this place

There’s no secret to living

Just keep on walking

There’s no secret to dying

Just keep on flying

However, Lonely Soul has a much deeper meaning about those moments when we don’t feel we belong to this world. The song keeps repeating, “God knows you’re lonely souls,” and the chorus says “I’m gonna die in a place that don’t know my name,” insisting on the feelings of a human being who’s not fully part of this world.

The opening titles of Hijack didn’t allow the song to bloom in its best moments. Hence, the beauty of its theme song remained hidden from the series’ spectators. But now you can listen to it from the beginning to the end.

