Noah Kahan, Call Your Mom: the lyrics & their meaning

Call Your Mom is one of the seven extra tracks released by the American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan in June 2023 for the expanded edition of his third album, Stick Season. It’s a moving song about the dark moments we all have in our lives: a heartfelt ballad to support us on our worst days. In this article, we will explore the song’s lyrics and their meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can listen to Noah Kahan’s Call Your Mom below.

Noah Kahan - Call Your Mom (Official Lyric Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

Call Your Mom: the lyrics & their meaning

Call Your Mom is a supporting, motivating song dedicated to a person suffering from depression. In the lyrics, Noah Kahan shows his care for this person, inviting them to try to react and not give up. “Call Your Mom” is part of the things he plans to do for this person: he will personally contact their mother to understand together how to help more effectively.

From the song’s beginning, it’s clear that the subject is on one of their worst days. But the singer has no intention of ignoring all that: he will be there and won’t allow them to drown in depression. He’s there to reassure them: don’t worry, all lights seem off right now, but with some effort, we can switch them on again.

Oh, you’re spiraling again

The moment right before it ends

You’re most afraid of

But, don’t you cancel any plans

‘Cause I won’t let you get the chance to never make them

Don’t let this darkness fool you

All lights turned off can be turned on

The kind of help Noah wants to offer involves himself personally. He wants to help this person practically, bringing them out of the dark spot where they are right now. He wants to act, do something to make them feel better. It’s the kind of help we give when we genuinely want to save someone. That’s why he even proposes to call their mom: it’s a symbol of something he can practically do to introduce an improvement.

I’ll drive, I’ll drive all night

I’ll call your mom

Oh, dear, don’t be discouraged

I’ve been exactly where you are

Getting out of depression is a tough battle, and that’s why we all need professional help when we are in that position. But Noah Kahan is right: the best way out is action. Do something practically every day that can make us feel better. This way, we fight the sensation that nothing can be done to escape that hole, which is the dysfunctional thought typically present in depression. In the lyrics of Call Your Mom, Noah Kahan lists many things they can do, a long list of actions aimed at feeling better.

Medicate, meditate, swear your soul to Jesus

Throw a punch, fall in love, give yourself a reason

Don’t wanna drive another mile wondering if you’re breathing

The song became immediately popular among Noah Kahan’s fans for its intense emotions. The meaning of the lyrics in Call Your Mom is now clear: I won’t let you alone in this dark moment; I’ll do everything in my power to help you out. I know it’s hard, but it’s possible to feel better. And we have no doubt many people out there will relate to the conditions the singer talks about.

The complete lyrics

Oh, you’re spiraling again

The moment right before it ends

You’re most afraid of

But, don’t you cancel any plans

‘Cause I won’t let you get the chance to never make them

Stayed on the line with you the entire night

‘Til you let it out and let it in

Don’t let this darkness fool you

All lights turned off can be turned on

I’ll drive, I’ll drive all night

I’ll call your mom

Oh, dear, don’t be discouraged

I’ve been exactly where you are

I’ll drive, I’ll drive all night

I’ll call your mom

I’ll call your mom

Waiting room, no placе to stand

His greatest fears and wringing hands and thе loudest silence

If you could see yourself like this

If you could see yourself like this, you’d have never tried it

Stayed on the line with you the entire night

‘Til you told me that you had to go

Don’t let this darkness fool you

All lights turned off can be turned on

I’ll drive, I’ll drive all night

I’ll call your mom

Oh, dear, don’t be discouraged

I’ve been exactly where you are

I’ll drive, I’ll drive all night

I’ll call your mom

Medicate, meditate, swear your soul to Jesus

Throw a punch, fall in love, give yourself a reason

Don’t wanna drive another mile wondering if you’re breathing

So, won’t you stay? Won’t you stay? Won’t you stay with me?

Medicate, meditate, save your soul for Jesus

Throw a punch, fall in love, give yourself a reason

Don’t wanna drive another mile without knowing you’re breathing

So, won’t you stay? Won’t you stay? Won’t you stay with me?

Don’t let this darkness fool you

All lights turned off can be turned on

I’ll drive, I’ll drive all night

I’ll call your mom

Oh, dear, don’t be discouraged

I’ve been exactly where you are

I’ll drive, I’ll drive all night (Night)

I’ll call your mom

I’ll call your mom