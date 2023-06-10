Easter is a wonderful time of the year when the religious come together to celebrate the passion of Christ. Since it is usually a long holiday weekend, people find different ways of enjoying themselves. For gamblers, there is no better way than to find Easter-themed slot games with exciting gameplay, rewarding bonus features, and crisp sounds and graphics. Software developers have worked tirelessly to provide a game for every season, and Easter is certainly one of the most gifted.

The holiday season comes once, but the slots are available all year round. If you feel like you want to remember this season, then you can always go to the top casinos, login, and play. You will find a huge variety, including amazing classics like the sword and the grail slot. We selected six amazing Easter-themed games of chance that can blow your mind away. Stay here to find out more.

Easter Surprise Slot

Playtech’s Easter Surprise is a five-reeled slot with twenty paylines. It has a relatively old-school look with colorful bunnies, baskets, and chocolate eggs. The Easter bunny serves as the wild symbol with the ability to substitute for other regular symbols leading to a winning combo. The game logo, on the other hand, is the scatter symbol that activates the free spins. Even though there is nothing fancy about it, Easter Surprise certainly deserves a spot on this list.

Mega Bunny HyperWays

Mega Bunny by GameArt is another phenomenal slot game to enjoy during the spring holidays. It is a five-reeled game with 60466176 paylines courtesy of the HyperWays engine. It is a colorful slot machine with a farm background that creates a calm gaming ambiance. The Mega Bunny wilds can replace the other basic symbols leading to a winning combo. The egg basket is the scatter, and five or more can trigger eight free spins. This game comes with an RTP of 96.15% and high volatility.

Eggstravaganza

This is a three-reeled classic slot with a single payline powered by Rival Gaming. It is a simple yet captivating game of chance. It uses thematic symbols like bunnies, baskets, eggs, and butterflies among others. The chick is a winning scatter while the Easter bunnies have the power to unlock between 5 and 10 bonus spins. Despite being a simple and old slot, it is one of the best holiday-themed slot games.

Lucky Easter

Red Tiger’s Lucky Easter is a five-reeled 20 paylines video slot. It has beautiful graphics featuring majestic green hills on a bright sunny day. The winning symbols include eggs, carrots, cupcakes, and others. The chick is a wildcard that can substitute for all the other basic symbols leading to a winning combination. The bunny is perhaps the most powerful symbol since it can award random bonuses, wilds, and multipliers. The Easter egg represents the scatter with the power to activate the free spins. The slot has an RTP of 96.02%.

Easter Cash Basket

Easter Cash Basket by Pariplay (now Wizard Games) is an exciting slot with 5 reels and 25 paylines. It is a visually aesthetic game with bright decorations, a mountain backdrop, and green fields. The different-colored eggs are the high-paying symbols while the regular card symbols are the low-payers. The Easter bunny is a wild symbol with the usual powers. The basket of eggs, on the other hand, will trigger a pick-me bonus that can lead to coin prizes. Easter Cash Basket has an RTP of 95%.

Lady Fruits 40 Easter

This fruity slot is a five-reeled 40 paylines game that was developed by Amatic. It is a perfectly designed game of chance complete with fruits, eggs, and bunnies. The slot machine has a high RTP of 96.94%. It comes with an expanding wild that can land on the 2nd, 3rd, or 4th reels and expand to fill the entire reel. If you want to take the risk a notch higher, you can opt for the Gamble button. Guessing the color of the hidden card will earn you double your wins, while the right suit will earn you quadruple your wins. These bonuses in addition to the gorgeous looks make it worthwhile.

Easter is a fantastic holiday season, and software providers have found a way of making it even more spectacular for gamblers. The attention has always been on Christmas, so it is wonderful to discover that Easter is getting its fair share of honor. There are unique slot games with beautiful designs, thematic symbols, intriguing bonus features, and high potential winnings. You can try these slots and others for a fun spring-holiday gaming experience in or out of the season.