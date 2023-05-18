It was announced a while ago, triggering the enthusiasm of all fans worldwide, and it’s finally now available: The Game released by the K-pop girl group Blackpink is now available, and the release date already arrived. In this article, we will discover where to download it, what to expect, and everything we know about the OST. Let’s delve into it.

You can watch the official trailer released by Blackpink for The Game below.

BLACKPINK THE GAME OFFICIAL TRAILER VIDEO Watch this video on YouTube.

Blackpink, The Game: release date, download & OST

The Game is a new game available on Android and iOS/Apple smartphones, released by the K-pop girl group Blackpink. The release date was May 18, 2023, and the app is already available for download in the links below:

Apple App Store: http://apple.co/42WYgfL

The Game is produced by Take One Company, the same releasing BTS World, the BTS-themed game, in 2019. You can find here the official presentation on the company’s official website.

Blackpink’s The Game contains a series of different playful situations: you can solve mini-puzzles, manage Blackpink’s members’ schedules, play with their outfits, and access exclusive audio and video provided by the group.

The plan is to release also a dedicated OST with the music Blackpink wrote for the game, but we have no release date for the soundtrack yet. We will update you here as soon as it’s available.

Blackpink is a popular South Korean girl group consisting of four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. They debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment and quickly gained international recognition for their energetic performances and catchy music. The band is known for their unique blend of K-pop, hip-hop, and EDM, resulting in a distinct sound.

They have released numerous chart-topping hits like Pink Venom, Typa Girl, and The Happiest Girl. Blackpink has a strong presence on social media and YouTube, with millions of dedicated fans worldwide. They have collaborated with international artists and have embarked on successful world tours, making them one of the most influential girl groups in the industry.

You can always follow Blackpink’s latest announcements and releases on their official Youtube channel.

