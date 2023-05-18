How to protect your skin from the sun

In this article, you will learn the basic rules on how to properly protect yourself from the sun and avoid sunburn. This is especially important during the summer. Today, many people neglect these simple protective measures, and this is a huge mistake.

Why sun protection is important?

Walking in the sun on warm days is not only a very pleasant pastime but also a way to get the vitamin D your body needs. However, not knowing and following basic safety precautions and being outdoors at a time when the UV index is high can have certain risks.

Lack of protection against UV rays can lead to burns, melanoma, and even skin cancer as they damage skin cells. According to well-known statistics from the Skin Cancer Foundation, every year skin cancer cases are many times more common than any other type of this disease. In addition, the aging process is also accelerated and there is a risk of age spots. Moreover, sunlight tends to have an effect, even penetrating through clouds, rain, or snow. That’s why it’s crucial to apply sunscreen to your face and exposed skin, even on cloudy or cold days.

Sun safety tips

Read up on some sun protection techniques to keep yourself safe from a wide variety of potential dangers and unfavorable outcomes. These are easy guidelines that won’t put a strain on your ability to carry them out, but adhering to them is essential to maintaining good health.

Use sunscreen

Using sunscreen is the primary and most reliable way to protect your skin. At the moment, there is a huge variety of funds for every taste and budget. Sunscreens are made with chemical and physical filters, and you can choose what suits you best according to your skin type. However, please note that physical filter creams require reapplying every 2-3 hours, while chemical filter products can be worn all day long.

Remember to use products with a mark of at least SPF 30 and apply a fairly thick layer.

Consider your outfit

On hot days, long sleeves and long trousers made from natural fabrics such as cotton or linen are the best options. Also, do not forget that dark colors protect much better from ultraviolet rays. Such clothing will not only provide you with protection from the sun but will also prevent the risk of overheating your body.

Wear a hat

On days when the temperature is particularly high, it is essential to wear a hat in addition to the appropriate clothes. Your face and neck will be more protected as a result of doing this. Make sure you protect your skin by wearing hats made of thick material that blocks the sun’s rays.

Stay indoors during peak heat

Try to avoid being in direct sunlight between 10 am and 4 pm as this is when the sun is at its peak and can be especially dangerous. At this time, it is not recommended to sunbathe or engage in outdoor physical activity.

Remember about sunglasses

Protecting one’s eyes from the damaging effects of sun exposure is essential because the eyes are among the body’s most vulnerable organs. On days when the sun is particularly bright, pedestrians should wear sunglasses, and those with a round shape are the ones that offer the greatest level of protection. If you disregard this rule, you put yourself at an increased risk of acquiring cataracts.

Be careful around sand and water

Take extra precautions to avoid being sunburned or passing out if you find yourself in a location that has a lot of reflective surfaces. It is strongly suggested that one does not spend an extended amount of time near the water and instead takes frequent breaks while spending some time in the shade.

How to choose a good SPF?

As mentioned above, sunscreen is one of the most important ways to protect yourself from the harmful effects of the sun. It is equally important to be able to choose the right product for yourself so that it not only works but also suits your skin personally. Check out a short guide on how to choose a good option.

Decide on the format of the product. There are sunscreens in the form of emulsions, sprays, creams, lotions, and even sticks. Of course, each option has its advantages. You can decide what you like best.

What to do in case of sunburn?

If you get a sunburn, it’s not hard to recognise it. You can compare your skin condition with the following symptoms:

Redness or swelling

Small blisters filled with fluid

Pain

Itching

Elevated skin temperature

You may also experience general malaise, headache, dizziness, and even nausea. Check out the algorithm of actions that you can take to alleviate the condition for yourself or a loved one. So you can quickly provide first aid and improve the condition of the victim.

Take an over-the-counter pain reliever. Usually, such medicines can be found at home in any person. You can take a pill or use a pain-relieving gel on the affected area of the skin. Cool the burned area of the skin. This can be done with a soft cloth dampened with cold water. The procedure should be repeated several times. Drink plenty of water. Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day after getting burned to stay hydrated. Apply some kind of moisturizer. It can be a light cream or gel that does not contain silicones or alcohol. Avoid further exposure to sunlight. Protect affected skin with clothing or sunscreen.

In case of serious damage or large areas of burnt skin, it is strongly recommended to immediately consult a doctor to prescribe the appropriate medical treatment. If you notice any unusual skin reaction, make an appointment with a dermatologist. This way you can avoid further negative consequences.

Conclusion

You may spend your summer days outside without worrying about your health or the condition of your skin now that you are familiar with these straightforward recommendations for sun protection. You can use this information to protect yourself from the sun no matter where you are, whether you are at the beach, on a picnic, or simply taking a stroll around the city. Always keep in mind to search for a shady area no matter where you are so that you can get some rest.