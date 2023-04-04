NewJeans are definitely one of the biggest rising acts in the k-pop world, and it’s no surprise that their social power has been noticed by a big brand like Coca-Cola: Zero is the song they released in April 2023 as a paid collaboration with the American soft drink giant. A track that somehow surprised all fans, happy for the important partnership they got. The song starts like a love song addressed to a guy, but we soon understand that it’s something a bit different: let’s see the meaning behind its lyrics (you’ll also find the complete English lyrics at the end of this article).
You can watch the official video for Zero below.
NewJeans, the Coca-Cola song Zero: the English lyrics
Zero is an homage to Coca Cola written like a love song. In the lyrics, NewJeans mention how they are caught by “your beautiful eyes” and “your confidence” in a way that could easily be interpreted as an attraction for a guy. But we soon realize that their love is, in fact, for the red soft drink.
Many of the lyrics praise the aspects of Coca-Cola with words that could also apply to humans. Its “sparkling character” makes them think their story can go far, and it may be so “refreshing.”
‘Cause you know you’re sparkling like a shooting star
I can see us going far
How refreshing would that be?
Some lines are even similar to the slogan used by the official coke zero commercials, confirming how the taste is as good as the original Coca-Cola, but with zero sugar. In the NewJeans song, this becomes “zero pressure.”
You got that confidence
Liked you from the get go
Cool as ever
Zero pressure
The chorus says it explicitly, “Coca-Cola is tasty,” and matches the moment in the official video when the members of NewJeans open the can and drink it. This way, even those who didn’t know about their partnership understand it’s a homage song.
Coca-Cola is tasty
Coca-Cola is tasty
See you looking, catch it, here’s your Cola
And still, every line could be interpreted as a message for a man they like. A double meaning that continues along the lyrics of Zero, appreciated by their fans. To some extent, this is considered an achievement for the k-pop act and their positioning in the international industry.
The complete English lyrics
So sparkling, those dark eyes winking at me
Boy, your beautiful eyes got me lost now
Yeah, yeah
You catch me off guard sometimes
But you got that confidence
Liked you from the get go
Cool as ever
Zero pressure
‘Cause you know you’re sparkling like a shooting star
I can see us going far
How refreshing would that be?
We will pop up all around the world (World)
Like magic (Magic)
I’m ready, let’s go (Go)
You already know (Know, know, know)
That I don’t ever want us to be
I don’t ever want us to be
I don’t ever want us to be apart, yeah
I don’t ever want us to be
I don’t ever want us to be apart
Co-Co-Co-Co-Co-Co
Coca-Cola is tasty
Coca-Cola is tasty
See you looking, catch it, here’s your Cola
See you looking, catch it, here’s your Cola
Coca-Cola is tasty
Coca-Cola is tasty
See you looking, catch it, here’s your Cola
See you looking, catch it, here’s your Cola
I was so curious
Somewhere over there
Two words in black that caught my eyes
Boy, your stylish glow up
Got me hooked now
Yeah, yeah
You tease me sometimes
But you got that super sweetness
Liked you from the get go
Sweet as ever
Zero fear
‘Cause you know you’re sparkling like a shooting star
I can see us going far
How refreshing would that be?
We will pop up all around the world (World)
Like magic (Magic)
I’m ready, let’s go (Go)
You already know (Know, know, know)
That I don’t ever want us to be
I don’t ever want us to be
I don’t ever want us to be apart, yeah
I don’t ever want us to be
I don’t ever want us to be apart
Co-Co-Co-Co-Co-Co
Coca-Cola is tasty
Coca-Cola is tasty
See you looking, catch it, here’s your Cola
See you looking, catch it, here’s your Cola
Coca-Cola is tasty
Coca-Cola is tasty
See you looking, catch it, here’s your Cola
See you looking, catch it, here’s your Cola