NewJeans are definitely one of the biggest rising acts in the k-pop world, and it’s no surprise that their social power has been noticed by a big brand like Coca-Cola: Zero is the song they released in April 2023 as a paid collaboration with the American soft drink giant. A track that somehow surprised all fans, happy for the important partnership they got. The song starts like a love song addressed to a guy, but we soon understand that it’s something a bit different: let’s see the meaning behind its lyrics (you’ll also find the complete English lyrics at the end of this article).

You can watch the official video for Zero below.

NewJeans, the Coca-Cola song Zero: the English lyrics

Zero is an homage to Coca Cola written like a love song. In the lyrics, NewJeans mention how they are caught by “your beautiful eyes” and “your confidence” in a way that could easily be interpreted as an attraction for a guy. But we soon realize that their love is, in fact, for the red soft drink.

Many of the lyrics praise the aspects of Coca-Cola with words that could also apply to humans. Its “sparkling character” makes them think their story can go far, and it may be so “refreshing.”

‘Cause you know you’re sparkling like a shooting star

I can see us going far

How refreshing would that be?

Some lines are even similar to the slogan used by the official coke zero commercials, confirming how the taste is as good as the original Coca-Cola, but with zero sugar. In the NewJeans song, this becomes “zero pressure.”

You got that confidence

Liked you from the get go

Cool as ever

Zero pressure

The chorus says it explicitly, “Coca-Cola is tasty,” and matches the moment in the official video when the members of NewJeans open the can and drink it. This way, even those who didn’t know about their partnership understand it’s a homage song.

Coca-Cola is tasty

Coca-Cola is tasty

See you looking, catch it, here’s your Cola

And still, every line could be interpreted as a message for a man they like. A double meaning that continues along the lyrics of Zero, appreciated by their fans. To some extent, this is considered an achievement for the k-pop act and their positioning in the international industry.

The complete English lyrics

So sparkling, those dark eyes winking at me

Boy, your beautiful eyes got me lost now

Yeah, yeah

You catch me off guard sometimes

But you got that confidence

Liked you from the get go

Cool as ever

Zero pressure

‘Cause you know you’re sparkling like a shooting star

I can see us going far

How refreshing would that be?

We will pop up all around the world (World)

Like magic (Magic)

I’m ready, let’s go (Go)

You already know (Know, know, know)

That I don’t ever want us to be

I don’t ever want us to be

I don’t ever want us to be apart, yeah

I don’t ever want us to be

I don’t ever want us to be apart

Co-Co-Co-Co-Co-Co

Coca-Cola is tasty

Coca-Cola is tasty

See you looking, catch it, here’s your Cola

See you looking, catch it, here’s your Cola

Coca-Cola is tasty

Coca-Cola is tasty

See you looking, catch it, here’s your Cola

See you looking, catch it, here’s your Cola

I was so curious

Somewhere over there

Two words in black that caught my eyes

Boy, your stylish glow up

Got me hooked now

Yeah, yeah

You tease me sometimes

But you got that super sweetness

Liked you from the get go

Sweet as ever

Zero fear

‘Cause you know you’re sparkling like a shooting star

I can see us going far

How refreshing would that be?

We will pop up all around the world (World)

Like magic (Magic)

I’m ready, let’s go (Go)

You already know (Know, know, know)

That I don’t ever want us to be

I don’t ever want us to be

I don’t ever want us to be apart, yeah

I don’t ever want us to be

I don’t ever want us to be apart

Co-Co-Co-Co-Co-Co

Coca-Cola is tasty

Coca-Cola is tasty

See you looking, catch it, here’s your Cola

See you looking, catch it, here’s your Cola

Coca-Cola is tasty

Coca-Cola is tasty

See you looking, catch it, here’s your Cola

See you looking, catch it, here’s your Cola