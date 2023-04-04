Wellmania is an exciting TV series that landed on Netflix in 2023. An Australian production created by Brigid Delaney and Benjamin Law, it follows the story of Liv Healy, a 39-year-old woman struggling with a “major health crisis.” The cast is populated by Australian actors, and one of those who caught more attention is Yael Stone, the actress playing Philomena. Let’s discover more about her career and her other movies and TV shows.

You can watch the official trailer for Wellmania here on Youtube.

Netflix’s Wellmania, the cast: Yael Stone is Philomena

The actress playing Philomena in the Netflix TV series Wellmania is the Australian actress Yael Stone. She is best known for her role as Lorna Morello in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black: you will surely recognize her in the scene below.

Yael Stone has been nominated for several awards for her acting, including the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for her work on Orange Is the New Black. Her acting debut was with Spirited, an Australian series aired in 2010 and 2011.

Stone has also appeared in numerous other Australian TV shows and films, including 2016’s Deep Water, and the HBO series High Maintenance, which aired starting from 2016.

Yael Stone is still relatively young (when Wellmania was released on Netflix, she was 38) and well-integrated into her environment. She’s already part of the cast in the upcoming Australian TV series One Night, and surely more roles are about to come. You can follow her other movies and TV shows on her Wikipedia page.

