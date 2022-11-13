Falling for Christmas soundtrack: the song Without You

Falling for Christmas is the Netflix movie released in 2022, one of the most streamed films for the holiday season. It has a stellar cast, including Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet, and Jack Wagner. And it also has a beautiful soundtrack, with many songs that caught fans’ attention. One of the tracks that remain stuck in the viewers’ heads is the one singing “Where would I be without you”: the song is Without You by Aliana Lohan, Lindsay Lohan’s younger sister, and today we will discover more about it.

You can find the official trailer of Falling for Christmas here on Youtube.

Falling for Christmas, the soundtrack: what’s the song Without You?

Without You is a song written by Aliala Lohan in 2021 that became part of the soundtrack of 2022’s movie Falling for Christmas. You can find it in full streaming below.

Aliana “Ali” Lohan is Lindsay Lohan’s younger sister, who has been making music since 2006. This song is a beautiful love tune where the singer recognizes the importance of the person she loves.

The line “Where would I be without you” is part of the chorus:

Where would I be without you

Cause I would still be fallin

You saved me from myself

Where would I be without you

Without you

Going deeper into the meaning of Without You, the song describes the protagonist’s life as a “falling stone” that was saved by love. For this reason, Aliana Lohan wonders what would have happened if she didn’t find love. The most significant lines of the song are in its second part:

The sinking stone has found a home

I’m rescued

As an emotional love song, Without You perfectly fits the Falling for Christmas soundtrack: a sweet tune intending to enrich the pleasure of a Christmas movie.

