Juice WRLD, Bye Bye: the lyrics & their meaning

Bye Bye is a song released by Marshmello & Juice WRLD in October 2022. It’s not the first collaboration between the rapper and the electronic music artist, and again the track went viral immediately. People have wondered what the song’s meaning is: in this article, we will explore it, and you will also find the complete lyrics at the end.
You can find the official video of the song below.
Bye Bye: the song lyrics and their meaning
Bye Bye is a song about breaking up with a person in a relationship that didn’t make you happy anymore. In the lyrics, the rapper describes the discomfort he has felt lately being with this girl, using vivid images that represent how awful life has become together with her.
The chorus perfectly explains how beaking up with this girl represented a liberation for the singer:
I hit her with a bye-bye, bye-bye
You’re out your mind
I’m out of pills
And you’re out of lies
It stays dark outside
Even when it’s daytime
Like, bye-bye, bye-bye
The image of darkness, even during the daytime, is a metaphor for how unpleasant life was living with her. The reference to pills is probably a necessity he developed to cope with that life. In the lyrics, there is also a reference to Percocet, an opioid the protagonist may have used to deal with his bad feelings in that period.
In the song’s verse, the rapper compares this person to a demon and describes life with them as an earthquake. He also reveals that after he broke up with her, he started to dream again.
Girl, I got a question for you, yeah, I need a favor
Turn yourself back to a demon, I’m a demon slayer
Hell-proof to the core, take me to your lair
Uh, hella persuasive
Hella curved animation, like The Matrix
Percocet, body achin’, stomach achin’
Feel like it’s a f**in’ earthquake where my brain is, huh, oh
Hell’s Kitchen blazing
Cookin’ coke up for slave masters, bloody apron
I remember havin’ a dream catcher, when I was like ten
Set that b* *h on fire, all my dreams been comin’ through since
Bye Bye is basically a happy breakup song, and the meaning of its lyrics is: I hated being with you, and now that I broke up, I feel happy again. It’s not one of those cases where a breakup gives you sadness, and people will surely relate to the song’s message if they feel they lived in a toxic relationship.
The complete lyrics
Alright, Mello made it right
Bye-bye, bye-bye
Oh my, get out my life
She said, “Why?”
(Mello made it right)
I hit her with a bye-bye, bye-bye
You’re out your mind
I’m out of pills
And you’re out of lies
It stays dark outside
Even when it’s daytime
Like, bye-bye, bye-bye
Uh, bye-bye, bye-bye
Um, see you later, uh
Girl, I got a question for you, yeah, I need a favor (Uh)
Turn yourself back to a demon, I’m a demon slayer (Uh)
Hell-proof to the core, take me to your lair (Uh)
Uh, hella persuasive
Hella curved animation, like The Matrix
Percocet, body achin’, stomach achin’
Feel like it’s a f**in’ earthquake where my brain is, huh, oh
Hell’s Kitchen blazing
Cookin’ coke up for slave masters, bloody apron
I remember havin’ a dream catcher, when I was like ten
Set that b* *h on fire, all my dreams been comin’ through since (Been comin’ through since)
Hit her with a bye-bye, bye-bye
You’re out your mind
I’m out of pills
And you’re out of lies
It stays dark outside
Even when it’s daytime
Like, bye-bye, bye-bye
Uh, bye-bye, bye-bye (Bye)