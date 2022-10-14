Juice WRLD, Bye Bye: the lyrics & their meaning

Bye Bye is a song released by Marshmello & Juice WRLD in October 2022. It’s not the first collaboration between the rapper and the electronic music artist, and again the track went viral immediately. People have wondered what the song’s meaning is: in this article, we will explore it, and you will also find the complete lyrics at the end.

Tujhe sochta hoon lyrics status vid... Please enable JavaScript Tujhe sochta hoon lyrics status video

You can find the official video of the song below.

Marshmello, Juice WRLD - Bye Bye (Official Video) Watch this video on YouTube

Bye Bye: the song lyrics and their meaning

Bye Bye is a song about breaking up with a person in a relationship that didn’t make you happy anymore. In the lyrics, the rapper describes the discomfort he has felt lately being with this girl, using vivid images that represent how awful life has become together with her.

The chorus perfectly explains how beaking up with this girl represented a liberation for the singer:

I hit her with a bye-bye, bye-bye

You’re out your mind

I’m out of pills

And you’re out of lies

It stays dark outside

Even when it’s daytime

Like, bye-bye, bye-bye

The image of darkness, even during the daytime, is a metaphor for how unpleasant life was living with her. The reference to pills is probably a necessity he developed to cope with that life. In the lyrics, there is also a reference to Percocet, an opioid the protagonist may have used to deal with his bad feelings in that period.

In the song’s verse, the rapper compares this person to a demon and describes life with them as an earthquake. He also reveals that after he broke up with her, he started to dream again.

Girl, I got a question for you, yeah, I need a favor

Turn yourself back to a demon, I’m a demon slayer

Hell-proof to the core, take me to your lair

Uh, hella persuasive

Hella curved animation, like The Matrix

Percocet, body achin’, stomach achin’

Feel like it’s a f**in’ earthquake where my brain is, huh, oh

Hell’s Kitchen blazing

Cookin’ coke up for slave masters, bloody apron

I remember havin’ a dream catcher, when I was like ten

Set that b* *h on fire, all my dreams been comin’ through since

Bye Bye is basically a happy breakup song, and the meaning of its lyrics is: I hated being with you, and now that I broke up, I feel happy again. It’s not one of those cases where a breakup gives you sadness, and people will surely relate to the song’s message if they feel they lived in a toxic relationship.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

Alright, Mello made it right

Bye-bye, bye-bye

Oh my, get out my life

She said, “Why?”

(Mello made it right)

I hit her with a bye-bye, bye-bye

You’re out your mind

I’m out of pills

And you’re out of lies

It stays dark outside

Even when it’s daytime

Like, bye-bye, bye-bye

Uh, bye-bye, bye-bye

Um, see you later, uh

Girl, I got a question for you, yeah, I need a favor (Uh)

Turn yourself back to a demon, I’m a demon slayer (Uh)

Hell-proof to the core, take me to your lair (Uh)

Uh, hella persuasive

Hella curved animation, like The Matrix

Percocet, body achin’, stomach achin’

Feel like it’s a f**in’ earthquake where my brain is, huh, oh

Hell’s Kitchen blazing

Cookin’ coke up for slave masters, bloody apron

I remember havin’ a dream catcher, when I was like ten

Set that b* *h on fire, all my dreams been comin’ through since (Been comin’ through since)

Hit her with a bye-bye, bye-bye

You’re out your mind

I’m out of pills

And you’re out of lies

It stays dark outside

Even when it’s daytime

Like, bye-bye, bye-bye

Uh, bye-bye, bye-bye (Bye)