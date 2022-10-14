Louis Tomlinson, Out of My System: lyrics & meaning

Out Of My System is a song released by Louis Tomlinson in October 2022 from his album Faith In The Future. As happened already for Bigger Than Me, fans were excited to hear a new song from their idol and immediately delved into its lyrics. In this article, we will analyze the song’s meaning, and you will also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the official audio of the song below.

Louis Tomlinson - Out Of My System (Official Lyric Video) Watch this video on YouTube

Out Of My System: the lyrics and their meaning

Out Of My System is a song about living life in all its potentialities. In the lyrics, Louis Tomlinson describes how he feels he can still reach a higher level of self-realization and wants to approach the rest of his life with renewed energy.

The song’s beginning is clear: the singer wants to live faster and more intensively and invites his girl to join him, leaving everything behind:

Slowly, I never wanna go slowly

I only wanna go faster

Towards disaster every time

With me, I know you wanna come with me

Take anything you can carry

And leave everythin’ else behind

The chorus represents the free, full expression of this feeling, seen as a liberation of a burden. Apparently, it was something that grew up progressively inside the singer lately, and now he found the energy to express it explicitly.

Gotta get it out of my system

Gotta get it off of my chest

I’ve lived a lot of my life already

But I gotta get through the rest

Two lines in particular perfectly describe this feeling:

I am only half of what

I think I can be

It’s a clear reference to the potential that we feel we have. The key to wellness is finding ways to chase our self-realization: this implies understanding our potentialities and our identity and aligning what we are with what we put into practice in our life. The more we create a suitable space for all parts of ourselves, the more we feel we realize our full potential. That’s often hard to do because duties usually take a big part of our life, leaving limited space for the rest. But obviously, Louis Tomlinson doesn’t have this limitation now, and he feels he can finally live his life fully.

‘Cause I just wanna feel alive

That’s the real meaning of the lyrics inside Out Of My System: I’m ready to express my full potential in life, and I want to change finally and give a new pace to my life. I had this feeling growing inside myself for a while, and now I’m finally able to express it.

The complete lyrics

Slowly, I never wanna go slowly

I only wanna go faster

Towards disaster every time

With me, I know you wanna come with me

Take anything you can carry

And leave everythin’ else behind

I am only half of what

I think I can be

Gotta get it out of my system

Gotta get it off of my chest

I’ve lived a lot of my life already

But I gotta get through the rest

Demons, I’m takin’ all of my demons

Putting them where I won’t see them

‘Cause I just wanna feel alive

I am only half of what

I think I can be

Gotta get it out of my system

Gotta get it off of my chest

I’ve lived a lot of my life already

But I gotta get through the rest

Gotta get it out of my system, system

Gotta get it out of my system

Gotta get it out of my system

Gotta get it out of my head

I’ve lived a lot of my life already

But I gotta get to the rest

Gotta get it out of my system, system

Gotta get it out of my system

Gotta get it out of my system, system

Gotta get it out of my system