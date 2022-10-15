Tom MacDonald, Sheeple: the lyrics & the meaning

Sheeple is a song published by the rapper Tom MacDonald in October 2022. The song went immediately viral on social networks and streaming platforms because of its strong message about the time we live in. The lyrics are articulated and full of meaning, and people are interested to know more about them. This article will explain the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the full lyrics at the end.
You can find the official video of the song below.
Sheeple: the song lyrics and the meaning
Sheeple is a song about how society and information have changed in the last years, according to Tom MacDonald’s vision. In the lyrics, the rapper offers his point of view about many aspects of the present debates, the information system, the communication from politics, and how people’s opinions develop, sending a warning message about how information influences our views.
The song is full of solid lines that try to interpret our present. In the first verse, Tom MacDonald describes how the powerful elites of the world manage to generate social conflict, feeding the debates that set one part of the society against another. The following lines are a reference to a famous sentence about how to find out who controls an organization:
If you don’t know who’s controllin’ you and killin’ all the little guys
Find out who you’re not allowed to criticize
And that’s the way Tom MacDonald describes social conflicts:
Black folks who were never ever actual slaves
Fighting with white folks who ain’t actual Nazis
Controlled by rich folks who use the news to make hate
While elite folks control all the political parties
It’s a big lie, tryna make you pick sides
Tryna make you burn the cities down and kill each other, they got sick minds
The lyrics invite us to think carefully about the positions and opinions we adopt before openly entering a conflict against another part of society. The media present facts and ideas in a way that can guide the development of the public debate, and it’s the responsibility of each of us to be careful, avoiding adopting others’ opinions passively and exercising our thinking skills to develop our genuine, fair position.
The information system is also responsible for which opinions and positions receive visibility, and in Sheeple, that’s described by Tom MacDonald in the following lyrics:
If you agree, it’s free speech, disagree, it’s hate speech
Erase it if it came from anywhere except the mainstream
There are references to many hot topics of the recent public debate: the use of masks, gender recognition, the attack against conspiracies, and the fight against fake news. You can discover autonomously how the rapper describes all these aspects, delving into the song lyrics you find at the end of this article.
After all, the message is recapped in the chorus:
We can’t be free (No!)
Can’t have no peace ’til we’re on the same team
But y’all are sheep (Oh!)
Glued to screens, just part of the machine
Y’all are sheeple, what do y’all believe?
To all my sheeple, nothing’s what it seems
Tom MacDonald compares the world’s population to sheeple, implying that they are the final target of politics and information’s intentions to control society. Deepening the meaning of the lyrics inside Sheeple, the possible solution identified by the rapper is to feel like a unique social group who wants the same things (being on the same team) and start doubting what the information system proposes to us every day.
Sheeple is an explicit controversial song about topics that ignite the current public debate, supporting the reactionary part of society, that aims to resist some of the disputable mechanisms of the world. The song’s core message remains the invitation to think autonomously and carefully before developing your own opinion, and this, of course, applies to every topic referred to in the lyrics.
The complete lyrics
Humans been controlled since the day that they was civilized
The truth has been so heavily politicized
If you don’t know who’s controllin’ you and killin’ all the little guys
Find out who you’re not allowed to criticize
Black folks who were never ever actual slaves
Fighting with white folks who ain’t actual Nazis
Controlled by rich folks who use the news to make hate
While elite folks control all the political parties
It’s a big lie, tryna make you pick sides
Tryna make you burn the cities down and kill each other, they got sick minds
Big lies, defund the police so that there’s big crime
Then take away our freedom to restore order they let die
Play with people, turn men into women
Make the counterculture mainstream to mix up the system
Change the pronouns, if gender is a spectrum, so is privilege
I know poor white folks and black celebrities with millions
They starve you wit’ a lack of information
And only give you facts through a branded corporation
Distort your worldview with an algorithm that changes
Based on propaganda curated for your engagement
We can’t be free (No!)
Can’t have no peace ’til we’re on the same team
But y’all are sheep (Oh!)
Glued to screens, just part of the machine
Y’all are sheeple, what do y’all believe?
To all my sheeple, nothing’s what it seems
Hollywood been rottin’ your brain, controllin’ your mouth
You say “Lit”, “Fleet”, “Bet”, “Cap”, they tryna dumb you down
They endorse whatever narrative is popular to shout
And use minorities in movies for diversity clout
Two sides on the spectrum, but ain’t none of ’em honest
Took the red pill and the blue pill, spit ’em both in the garbage
Bein’ woke used to mean you understood you’re a target
And now it’s havin’ two good legs and never takin’ a step forward
If you agree, it’s free speech, disagree, it’s hate speech
Erase it if it came from anywhere except the mainstream
Trump supporters labeled as the racists, but that can’t be
Lincoln was Republican, and that’s who ended slavery
Science been politicized, it’s easy to see
A mask became a symbol of which side you believe
But you’ll never cure a sickness ’til you cure all the greed
‘Cause the problem with our natural immunity is it’s free
Society is broke and want you locked inside a cubicle
Addicted to pornography, liquor, and pharmaceuticals
Tell you that you’re fat and poor and you were never beautiful
Then tweet how much they love you when they hear about your funeral
We can’t be free (No!)
Can’t have no peace ’til we’re on the same team
But y’all are sheep (Oh!)
Glued to screens, just part of the machine
Y’all are sheeple, what do y’all believe?
To all my sheeple, nothing’s what it seems
If they can’t convince you they confuse you, they want you dumb or dead
They divided you by race, religion, income, and sex
Made everybody right or left, the hatred got so intense
If the other side likes oxygen, you’ll put a bag on your head
And the conspiracy theories labeled as misinformation
It’s just the terrifying truth that scares the hell out the nation
The system treating you like trash and you got rifles to aim with
Just imagine how they’ll treat you when your guns get confiscated
George Orwell, 1984 was his last lecture
George called ’em “thought police”, now we call ’em fact-checkers
Government surveillance tryna catch you, they don’t ask questions
Mass incarceration equals capital for cash investments
The system isn’t broke, it’s workin’ fine
Oppressive and chaotic is how it was designed
They say, “If we ain’t doin’ nothin’ wrong, there’s nothin’ to hide”
While their agenda and intelligence completely classified
They don’t teach you rights in school, you never learned ’em at all
‘Cause they’re easy to remove if you don’t know what they are
The only people you can rule are the criminal ones
So they force you into corners ’til you’re breakin’ the law
We can’t be free (No!)
Can’t have no peace ’til we’re on the same team
But y’all are sheep (Oh!)
Glued to screens, just part of the machine
Y’all are sheeple, what do y’all believe?
To all my sheeple, nothing’s what it seems