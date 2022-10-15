Tom MacDonald, Sheeple: the lyrics & the meaning

Sheeple is a song published by the rapper Tom MacDonald in October 2022. The song went immediately viral on social networks and streaming platforms because of its strong message about the time we live in. The lyrics are articulated and full of meaning, and people are interested to know more about them. This article will explain the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the full lyrics at the end.

Sheeple: the song lyrics and the meaning

Sheeple is a song about how society and information have changed in the last years, according to Tom MacDonald’s vision. In the lyrics, the rapper offers his point of view about many aspects of the present debates, the information system, the communication from politics, and how people’s opinions develop, sending a warning message about how information influences our views.

The song is full of solid lines that try to interpret our present. In the first verse, Tom MacDonald describes how the powerful elites of the world manage to generate social conflict, feeding the debates that set one part of the society against another. The following lines are a reference to a famous sentence about how to find out who controls an organization:

If you don’t know who’s controllin’ you and killin’ all the little guys

Find out who you’re not allowed to criticize

And that’s the way Tom MacDonald describes social conflicts:

Black folks who were never ever actual slaves

Fighting with white folks who ain’t actual Nazis

Controlled by rich folks who use the news to make hate

While elite folks control all the political parties

It’s a big lie, tryna make you pick sides

Tryna make you burn the cities down and kill each other, they got sick minds

The lyrics invite us to think carefully about the positions and opinions we adopt before openly entering a conflict against another part of society. The media present facts and ideas in a way that can guide the development of the public debate, and it’s the responsibility of each of us to be careful, avoiding adopting others’ opinions passively and exercising our thinking skills to develop our genuine, fair position.

The information system is also responsible for which opinions and positions receive visibility, and in Sheeple, that’s described by Tom MacDonald in the following lyrics:

If you agree, it’s free speech, disagree, it’s hate speech

Erase it if it came from anywhere except the mainstream

There are references to many hot topics of the recent public debate: the use of masks, gender recognition, the attack against conspiracies, and the fight against fake news. You can discover autonomously how the rapper describes all these aspects, delving into the song lyrics you find at the end of this article.

After all, the message is recapped in the chorus:

We can’t be free (No!)

Can’t have no peace ’til we’re on the same team

But y’all are sheep (Oh!)

Glued to screens, just part of the machine

Y’all are sheeple, what do y’all believe?

To all my sheeple, nothing’s what it seems

Tom MacDonald compares the world’s population to sheeple, implying that they are the final target of politics and information’s intentions to control society. Deepening the meaning of the lyrics inside Sheeple, the possible solution identified by the rapper is to feel like a unique social group who wants the same things (being on the same team) and start doubting what the information system proposes to us every day.

Sheeple is an explicit controversial song about topics that ignite the current public debate, supporting the reactionary part of society, that aims to resist some of the disputable mechanisms of the world. The song’s core message remains the invitation to think autonomously and carefully before developing your own opinion, and this, of course, applies to every topic referred to in the lyrics.

The complete lyrics

Humans been controlled since the day that they was civilized

The truth has been so heavily politicized

If you don’t know who’s controllin’ you and killin’ all the little guys

Find out who you’re not allowed to criticize

Black folks who were never ever actual slaves

Fighting with white folks who ain’t actual Nazis

Controlled by rich folks who use the news to make hate

While elite folks control all the political parties

It’s a big lie, tryna make you pick sides

Tryna make you burn the cities down and kill each other, they got sick minds

Big lies, defund the police so that there’s big crime

Then take away our freedom to restore order they let die

Play with people, turn men into women

Make the counterculture mainstream to mix up the system

Change the pronouns, if gender is a spectrum, so is privilege

I know poor white folks and black celebrities with millions

They starve you wit’ a lack of information

And only give you facts through a branded corporation

Distort your worldview with an algorithm that changes

Based on propaganda curated for your engagement

We can’t be free (No!)

Can’t have no peace ’til we’re on the same team

But y’all are sheep (Oh!)

Glued to screens, just part of the machine

Y’all are sheeple, what do y’all believe?

To all my sheeple, nothing’s what it seems

Hollywood been rottin’ your brain, controllin’ your mouth

You say “Lit”, “Fleet”, “Bet”, “Cap”, they tryna dumb you down

They endorse whatever narrative is popular to shout

And use minorities in movies for diversity clout

Two sides on the spectrum, but ain’t none of ’em honest

Took the red pill and the blue pill, spit ’em both in the garbage

Bein’ woke used to mean you understood you’re a target

And now it’s havin’ two good legs and never takin’ a step forward

If you agree, it’s free speech, disagree, it’s hate speech

Erase it if it came from anywhere except the mainstream

Trump supporters labeled as the racists, but that can’t be

Lincoln was Republican, and that’s who ended slavery

Science been politicized, it’s easy to see

A mask became a symbol of which side you believe

But you’ll never cure a sickness ’til you cure all the greed

‘Cause the problem with our natural immunity is it’s free

Society is broke and want you locked inside a cubicle

Addicted to pornography, liquor, and pharmaceuticals

Tell you that you’re fat and poor and you were never beautiful

Then tweet how much they love you when they hear about your funeral

We can’t be free (No!)

Can’t have no peace ’til we’re on the same team

But y’all are sheep (Oh!)

Glued to screens, just part of the machine

Y’all are sheeple, what do y’all believe?

To all my sheeple, nothing’s what it seems

If they can’t convince you they confuse you, they want you dumb or dead

They divided you by race, religion, income, and sex

Made everybody right or left, the hatred got so intense

If the other side likes oxygen, you’ll put a bag on your head

And the conspiracy theories labeled as misinformation

It’s just the terrifying truth that scares the hell out the nation

The system treating you like trash and you got rifles to aim with

Just imagine how they’ll treat you when your guns get confiscated

George Orwell, 1984 was his last lecture

George called ’em “thought police”, now we call ’em fact-checkers

Government surveillance tryna catch you, they don’t ask questions

Mass incarceration equals capital for cash investments

The system isn’t broke, it’s workin’ fine

Oppressive and chaotic is how it was designed

They say, “If we ain’t doin’ nothin’ wrong, there’s nothin’ to hide”

While their agenda and intelligence completely classified

They don’t teach you rights in school, you never learned ’em at all

‘Cause they’re easy to remove if you don’t know what they are

The only people you can rule are the criminal ones

So they force you into corners ’til you’re breakin’ the law

We can’t be free (No!)

Can’t have no peace ’til we’re on the same team

But y’all are sheep (Oh!)

Glued to screens, just part of the machine

Y’all are sheeple, what do y’all believe?

To all my sheeple, nothing’s what it seems