Tate McRae, ​Uh Oh: the song lyrics and their meaning

Uh Oh is a song released by TateMcRae in September 2022. After four singles extracted from her debut album, I Used To Think I Could Fly, Uh Oh is her first new song and fans wonder what the track refers to. In this article, we will analyze the meaning of the song, and we will provide the full lyrics at the end.

You can find the official streaming of the song below.

Tate McRae - uh oh (Visualizer) Watch this video on YouTube

Uh Oh: the song lyrics and their meaning

Uh Oh is about the mistakes we often make in love when we follow our instinct. In the lyrics, Tate McRae describes a problematic relationship with a man who somehow leads her to make “bad decisions.” Following this wrong judgment, the singer ends up chasing him repeatedly, although a part of her knows it’s wrong.

There are people worried for her in this situation. Friends call her often, checking on her. But she feels an irresistible attraction towards this man and can’t help herself, as these lines show:

You make me really, really good at makin’ bad decisions

All my friends know where to look every time I go missin’

Seven texts and two missed calls

Know I can’t ignore ’em all

Said that I’m gonna be sleepin’ at mine

I lied (Oh)

What happens is that she ends up in his apartment again, having sex with him. She follows lust and physical attractions, ignoring the red flags, her friends’ warnings, and her rational part. She knows it’s wrong, she needs to be drunk to do it, and she promises to herself that it won’t happen again.

Uh-oh, I couldn’t help myself

I’m almost at your house again, again

Uh-oh, I’m one foot in the door

My clothes are on your floor again, again

I get a little drunk and it’s all I want

Tomorrow I’ll be sick, but tonight I’m numb

Uh-oh, now we can just pretend

We won’t do it again, again, again

We don’t know if Tate McRae talks about an ended relationship or an active situation with the wrong guy. Whatever the case, it often happens that we are attracted by someone who won’t make us happy. It’s essential to be aware of what we are feeling, as the Canadian singer shows: she consciously decides to make a mistake, evaluating the consequences on her life afterward. As long as the central part of our life is under control, there won’t be destructive effects on our balance. And the “mistake” will fall among the things we do following our passion. “The only way to get rid of a temptation is to yield to it,” said Oscar Wilde.

Roll your eyes like you do

Should have known it’s always the same with you

Tryin’ not to feel our connection

But oh my god, it’s kinda temptin’

That’s the real meaning of the lyrics inside Uh Oh: I know it’s wrong, I know I should fight harder to stay away from you. But you attract me too much, and I know I will make the same mistake again and again, coming to you when I feel I need you. As long as I don’t feel a more powerful urge that will make me resist, that’s how it is.

The complete lyrics

Feel your eyes watchin’ me

So I’m movin’ on him just so you can see

Told you I was gonna get you right back (Right back)

Oh, you don’t really like that? (Oh)

I’m lost again (Oh) when you walk away (Oh)

You know if you leave, I ain’t gonna stay (Oh-oh-oh)

When I’m doin’ good, you get me off track (Oh)

And I guess I kinda like that (Oh)

You make me really, really good at makin’ bad decisions

All my friends know where to look every time I go missin’

Seven texts and two missed calls

Know I can’t ignore ’em all

Said that I’m gonna be sleepin’ at mine

I lied (Oh)

Uh-oh, I couldn’t help myself

I’m almost at your house again, again

Uh-oh, I’m one foot in the door

My clothes are on your floor again, again

I get a little drunk and it’s all I want

Tomorrow I’ll be sick, but tonight I’m numb

Uh-oh, now we can just pretend

We won’t do it again, again, again

Roll your eyes like you do

Should have known it’s always the same with you

Tryin’ not to feel our connection

But oh my god, it’s kinda temptin’

You said, “Can we leave now?” (Oh)

I don’t think we should (Oh)

Through the back door (Oh)

That won’t end good (Oh)

Now at my place

S**t, you know I would (Oh)

Gonna follow you out when nobody looks

You make me really, really good at makin’ bad decisions

All my friends know where to look every time I go missin’

Seven texts and two missed calls

Make you wait before I fall

Said that I’m gonna be sleepin’ at mine

I lied (Oh)

Uh-oh, I couldn’t help myself

I’m almost at your house again, again (Oh-oh)

Uh-oh, I’m one foot in the door

My clothes are on your floor again, again (Ooh-ooh)

I get a little drunk and it’s all I want

Tomorrow I’ll be sick, but tonight I’m numb (Numb)

Uh-oh, now we can just pretend

We won’t do it again, again, again

(Again, again, again, again)

(Again, again, again, again)