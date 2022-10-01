Girl in Red, We Fell In Love in October: lyrics & meaning

We Fell In Love in October is a song released by the Norwegian singer Girl in Red in 2018. It’s her most streamed track to date, rediscovered especially during that month of the year when fall blossoms and people need a melancholic tune to accompany the season change. In this article, we will explore the song’s meaning and provide the full lyrics at the end.

You can find the official streaming of the song below.

girl in red - we fell in love in october Watch this video on YouTube

We Fell In Love in October: the lyrics & their meaning

We Fell In Love in October is a love song about a relationship that just started. As the singer commented for the release:

“I wrote it in 2015, and it’s basically the first song I wrote about a girl in the first relationship I had with a girl. I had broken up with my boyfriend and I’d been in this relationship with this girl and it’s just me declaring my love for this girl. Just screaming, “My girl, my girl!” twenty times in the chorus and sort of just owning it because I struggled a long time accepting it, and there was so much s**t going on with this girl, there was just so much drama. It’s about when things have kind of settled and I’m like F**k yeah, this is my girl. And you will be my girl. I don’t know, I love this girl.”

Thus, it’s her first relationship with another girl, and the singer finally accepts it as a new phase of her life. In the lyrics, Girl in Red admits that October is the month when she fell in love with her and that’s why she loves fall:

We fell in love in October

That’s why, I love fall

Looking at the stars

Admiring from afar

The song is also a promise of total commitment: they look at the stars and reassure each other that they will go ahead together, working on the relationship and caring about it on the same level.

You look so pretty and I love this view

Don’t bother looking down

We’re not going that way

At least I know, I am here to stay

We Fell In Love in October is a simple, pure love song, and people love it for the plain message in its lyrics: I choose to be with you, and starting from now, you are mine.

For the most curious, the relationship behind this song didn’t last long, and We Fell In Love in October came out together with the song Forget Her, which is about trying to move on after the breakup.

The complete lyrics

Smoking cigarettes on the roof

You look so pretty and I love this view

We fell in love in October

That’s why, I love fall

Looking at the stars

Admiring from afar

My girl, my girl, my girl

You will be my girl

My girl, my girl, my girl

You will be my world

My world, my world, my world

You will be my girl

Smoking cigarettes on the roof

You look so pretty and I love this view

Don’t bother looking down

We’re not going that way

At least I know, I am here to stay

We fell in love in October

That’s why, I love fall

Looking at the stars

Admiring from afar

(My girl, my girl, my girl)

My girl, my girl, my girl

You will be my girl

My girl, my girl, my girl

You will be my girl

My girl, my girl, my girl

You will be my girl

My girl, my girl, my girl

You will be my world

My world, my world, my world

You will be my girl