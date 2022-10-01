Hardy, Jack: the song lyrics and their meaning

Jack is a song released by Hardy on September 2022. Fans have been waiting for it for a while after they heard it at some of his concerts in August. Indeed, the song became popular immediately, and people wondered what the meaning of the lyrics was. In this article, we will analyze the song’s message, and you will also find the complete lyrics at the end.

Jack: the lyrics and their meaning

Jack is a song about the effects of alcohol in life. In the standard interpretation of the lyrics, “Jack” refers to Jack Daniels’ whiskey. The song describes how drinking alcohol can introduce some fun and courage in our personality but can also have adverse effects if we don’t keep it under control.

The song starts with the whiskey introducing himself to the protagonist as “a friend of dad when he had no one else,” implying that his dad could have had some problems with alcohol. The introduction is fascinating: alcohol describes itself as something that can bring a party to your life and make you feel like a superhero.

Therefore, the lyrics inside Jack have a double meaning: alcohol can make you feel great for a moment and give you the illusion that you can fix all problems. Still, if you don’t keep it under control, it can create even more significant issues and prevent you from living peacefully in this world. Through a hard rock song, Hardy impersonates the fascinations and the risks of one of the most significant vices of our days.

The complete lyrics

Hey kid let me introduce myself

I’s a friend of your dad’s when he had no one else

I’ll put the party in your life boy you know I can

Have you ever wanted to feel like superman

I see that blonde hair over there looking at you

You wanna say what’s up but can’t work up the courage to

But if you stick with me buddy you can bet your life

She’ll be walking out with you by the end of the night so

Don’t listen to momma

Hell I ain’t the devil

Ditch me when you wanna

But if you need a little

I can fix your problems

Always got your back

I can make you famous

By the way my name is…

S**t

It ain’t my place but I gotta admit

All the people in your circle man they’re pissing me off

Say you’re broken and you’re soulless and it’s all my fault

So tell me old friend, is it such a sin

All I did was make you happy so to hell with them and

Don’t listen to momma

Hell I ain’t the devil

Ditch me when you wanna

But if you need a little

I can fix your problems

Always got your back

I can make you famous

By the way my name is….

Yeah

Yeah yeah it’s been a hell of a ride kid don’t you agree

Yeah yeah rock bottom ain’t as bad when you’re rocking with me

When you’re rocking with me

So

Don’t listen to momma

Hell I ain’t the devil

Ditch me when you wanna

But if you need a little

I can fix your problems

Always got your back

I can make you famous

By the way my name is….

By the way my name is….

By the way my name is Jack