What’s the song in the 2022 Bose commercial?

As the leading brand in speakers and high-quality sound devices, Bose cannot disappoint when it comes to commercials. The one released in September 2022, promoting Bose QuietComfort® Earbuds II, is a commercial full of energy and positive mood, with a superb song in the background. Let’s discover it.

You can find the official Bose QuietComfort® Earbuds II commercial released in 2022 here on Youtube.

What’s the song in the 2022 Bose Earbuds commercial?

The song featured in the Bose QuietComfort® Earbuds II commercial released in 2022 is Because I’m Me by The Avalanches. You can find the official video of the song below.

The Avalanches - Because I'm Me (Official Video) Watch this video on YouTube

The Avalanches released Because I’m Me in 2016 as the second single of their album Wildflower. The song is a perfect example of their talent in sampling and reinterpreting classic sounds, bringing back styles from past decades.

The lyrics you can hear in the commercial are:

Never mind my tone when I told Pretty Tony

Listen to my tone, you ain’t catchin’ you a Tony

Award-winning walk when you running with a shottie

Why you running from us?

Why you messing with us?

Maybe Polar

You ain’t ready, you ain’t ready ‘ready rolled up

Pulling a machete, cut the bamboo paper

And let’s roll out, baby, like Frankie

The song is a statement of identity, claiming that The Avalanches’ style is unique and not comparable to anyone’s. A track full of positive energy, perfect to promote the Bose Earbuds through which you enjoy music like people in the commercial.

