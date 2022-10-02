What’s the song in the 2022 Bose commercial?

As the leading brand in speakers and high-quality sound devices, Bose cannot disappoint when it comes to commercials. The one released in September 2022, promoting Bose QuietComfort® Earbuds II, is a commercial full of energy and positive mood, with a superb song in the background. Let’s discover it.
You can find the official Bose QuietComfort® Earbuds II commercial released in 2022 here on Youtube.
What’s the song in the 2022 Bose Earbuds commercial?
The song featured in the Bose QuietComfort® Earbuds II commercial released in 2022 is Because I’m Me by The Avalanches. You can find the official video of the song below.
The Avalanches released Because I’m Me in 2016 as the second single of their album Wildflower. The song is a perfect example of their talent in sampling and reinterpreting classic sounds, bringing back styles from past decades.
The lyrics you can hear in the commercial are:
Never mind my tone when I told Pretty Tony
Listen to my tone, you ain’t catchin’ you a Tony
Award-winning walk when you running with a shottie
Why you running from us?
Why you messing with us?
Maybe Polar
You ain’t ready, you ain’t ready ‘ready rolled up
Pulling a machete, cut the bamboo paper
And let’s roll out, baby, like Frankie
The song is a statement of identity, claiming that The Avalanches’ style is unique and not comparable to anyone’s. A track full of positive energy, perfect to promote the Bose Earbuds through which you enjoy music like people in the commercial.