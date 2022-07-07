What song are they whistling in the 2022 Dell commercial?

Since some weeks, people on social networks have been going crazy behind a commercial that frequently goes on air: an advert that shows many workers using technology and whistling an old, catchy song expressing joy. We are talking about one of the new Dell commercials, “Do More Incredible Things.” And about a song, many may know already. Let’s see it together.

You can find the original Dell Commercial here on Youtube.

What’s the song in the 2022 Dell commercial?

The song they whistle in the 2022 “Do More Incredible Things” Dell commercial is Don’t Worry, Be Happy by Bobby McFerrin. You can find the original video of the song below.

The song was released in 1988 and was number one in many countries. It’s considered one of the happiest songs ever made, able to lift your mood instantly.

The song’s lyrics always make us smile: they describe all complicated, everyday situations that generally stress us, and they answer every single circumstance: are you late with your rent? Are you broke? Are you single? Don’t worry too much about it. Be Happy.

Ain’t got no place to lay your head

Somebody came and took your bed

Don’t worry, be happy

The landlord say your rent is late

He may have to litigate

Don’t worry, be happy

The whistling part is an essential component of the original song too, and it’s pretty recognizable in the commercial.

Discover other popular commercial songs on Auralcrave