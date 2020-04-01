Cookie policy (EU)

Who we are

Auralcrave is a media and entertainment website that publishs articles and makes them available to readers. We have no explicit interest in collecting any personal information. The web address of our website is: https://auralcrave.com.

In order to work at best, this website uses cookies.

Which data we collect and why

Comments

When visitors leave comments, we collect the data showed in the comment form, the IP address of the visitor and the string used by the browser user agent, in order to facilitate spam identification.

An anonymous (hashed) string created from your email address could be sent to Gravatar, to check if you are using it. Gravatar Privacy Policy is available here. After your comment is approved, your profile image is visible within your comment.

We collect information about visitors who comment on the site and who use our Akismet anti-spam service. The information collected depends on how the user has set Akismet, but normally the information includes the IP address of the commenter, the user agent, the referrer, and the URL of the site (along with other information provided directly by the user who comments, such as name, username, email address, and the text of the comment).

Cookies

When you leave comments, you may decide to save your name, email address and website in a cookie. Cookies are used for your own benefit, so that you don’t need to insert your data every time you add a new comment. Cookies are valid for one year.

If you edit or publish an article, an additional cookie will be saved in your browser. This cookie does not include personal data, but simply indicates the ID of the just edited article. Expires after 1 day..

Content embedded by other websites

Articles on this site may include embedded content (such as videos, images, articles, etc.). Content embedded by other websites behave exactly the same way as if the visitor had visited the other website.

These websites may collect data about you, use cookies, integrate additional third-party tracking, and monitor interaction with that embedded content, including tracking your interaction with embedded content if you have an account and are logged in to that website.

Google Adsense

In the pages where Google ads appear, Google may use information collected in order to improve the services for the user. This information is stored by Google as personal information and can be deleted or filtered in any moment. For more information, refer to Google Ads Privacy Policy.

For how long we keep your data

If you leave a comment, the comment and its metadata are kept indefinitely. This is how we can automatically recognize and approve any subsequent comments instead of keeping them in a moderation queue.

For users who register on our website (if any), we also store the personal information they provide in their user profile. All users can view, modify or delete their personal information at any time (except for their username that they can not change). Website administrators can also view and edit this information.

What rights do you have on your data?

If you have an account on this site, or you have left comments, you can request to receive a file exported from the site with the personal data we have about you, including the data you have provided. You can also request that we delete all personal data concerning you. This does not include data that we are obliged to keep for administrative, legal or security purposes.

Where we send your data

Visitor comments can be checked via an automatic spam detection service.

External tools & features used

As every website, Auralcrave uses external plugins, add-ons ad features that improve navigation and user experience. Some of them may use cookies to work properly, and navigating Auralcrave you accept to agree on their privacy policies too. Some examples of frameworks, features, plugins, add-ons we use are:

How to revoke use of cookies

In order to manage cookies and revoke consent to use all them, you can visit https://www.aboutcookies.org/. If you are worried that some personal information is stored on Auralcrave systems, or you would like to know more about how Auralcrave works, or for any additional information or request related to your personal data, send us an email.

If you wish to revoke the cookie consent only to Google, you can do it here. However, this will prevent Google to show personalised ads based on your interests.

GDPR

As a WordPress.com website, Auralcrave relies under Automattic GDPR compliance. All plugins and features used by Auralcrave are GDPR compliant too. For more information or any request on this topic, send us an email.

Rate this item: 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 5.00 Submit Rating No votes yet. Please wait...

Share this story:

Tweet

Pocket



