People are crazy about the 2023 Subaru commercial with dogs

Apparently, dogs are the real protagonists of the advertisement world in 2023. The Super Bowl declared two huge winners already, with The Farmer’s Dog commercial considered the most emotional ad of this year’s edition and the plot twist in the Amazon commercial touching a chord in everyone. What happened in February 2023 is that a well-known family of dogs returned for everyone’s pleasure: it’s the Barkley family, which has been the protagonist of the Subaru commercials for years. Let’s see the new installments of the Subary campaign for 2023.

The Subaru commercial with dogs released in 2023

More than one commercial was released by Subaru in 2023, with the dogs belonging to the Barkley family. The most popular one is probably the Crosstrek commercial, where Teen Barkley parks the car in the garage, barking obsessively at the tennis ball. You can enjoy it below.

It’s the most-mentioned Subaru commercial among users on social networks, but it’s not the only one driving everyone crazy. In another viral commercial, Teen (always him) tries to sneak out of home with his Solterra, but dad catches him immediately. Surprisingly, given how silent the electric car is. You can watch the ad here.

The other Subaru commercials with the Barkley dogs are this one with the soccer practice and a not-so-happy coach in front of six puppies, and this one with the family having fun off-road.

Originally, the Barkleys are a family of three Golden Retrievers and one Yellow Labrador Retriever. They started the “dog tested” series of commercials in 2013 with this legendary ad, and they got viral many times: for example, when their car was inexplicably soaked even with no rain or when the phone navigator didn’t really understand the family’s language.

For Subaru, 2023 was a call to action. Does the world need dogs? Let’s give them icons then!

