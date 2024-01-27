Griselda’s son, Michael Corleone Blanco: his story & book

Netflix’s Griselda unveils the true story of the famous drug queen: her son Michael Corleone Blanco has shared his story in a book.

When you watch series like Netflix’s Griselda, you have so many questions. Mainly, you want to understand how accurate the story is, if what you watched is really reflecting the true story of “the Godmother” and her four sons. In the TV show, we followed the life of Griselda Blanco, from her arrival in Miami to her years in prison. We learned about her husband, Dario, and her enforcer, Rivi, but we have little information about what happened to her four children after her conviction.

It’s the reason why most viewers looked online for the available information about Griselda’s sons. The series says explicitly that three of her sons, Dixon, Uber, and Osvaldo Trujillo, were killed before she went out of prison, and his younger son, Michael Corleone, is the only one who survived. Many of you wanted to know if that’s the true story, and you were probably confused about the ambiguous information you found online. In this article, we will make some clarity, starting from the information publicly shared by Michael Corleone Blanco.

Michael Corleone Blanco and Griselda’s other sons: where are they now?

As you noticed, the news shared over the years in the newspapers was never clear. However, Griselda Blanco’s youngest son, Michael Corleone Blanco, has shared his true story many times, and we can learn many things from his statements. As you can see on his official Instagram, he’s releasing a book with their whole story: the book is titled “My Mother, the Godmother, and the True Story of Michael Corleone Blanco,” you can find it here on its official website.

As you noticed, Michael Corleone Blanco is a proud son; he cares about her mother’s public figure and the information around it and always defended her reputation. This is also why he sued Netflix right after Griselda was released: according to the lawsuit he filed, Netflix used his authentic images and the information contained in his upcoming book without his permission and without crediting him. You can find more information about this lawsuit on CBS News, whereas his book’s cover is below.

Michael Corleone Blanco’s book, from mymotherthegodmother.com

As Michael stated multiple times, he has been releasing interviews about his mother since 2009, always sharing original information about the true story of Griselda Blanco. Below is one of his most fascinating interviews, a one-hour-long conversation with the hip-hop artist Berner, where Michael Corleone Blanco shared much about his life.

Episode 2: Berner Interviews Michael Corleone Blanco (Full Episode) Watch this video on YouTube.

In the interview above, among other things, Michael Corleone Blanco talks about his childhood and his brothers. He admittedly considers his brother an idol for how he managed to become one of the most respected personalities in the drug world when he was just 17. He talks about his problems with the law and the heritage he received from her mother. Moreover, in this interview, you will also find confirmation about his three brothers’ deaths: he confirms it to Berner at minute 14:05. As he said in his book’s introduction:

Almost all of my family members died violently, even those who were never involved in the drug trafficking business. Because being part of the Blanco family was not easy for any of us. But I, Michael Corleone Blanco, managed to turn my existence around.

This confirms that Griselda Blanco’s first three sons are all dead as a payback from the drug cartel towards her life conduct. Michael Corleone Blanco is the only son who survived, and he’s now a successful entrepreneur: he runs a clothing and lifestyle brand called Pure Blanco, promoting the “billionaire cartel lifestyle,” and is publishing a book about his life story. He was also involved in first person in VH1’s Cartel Crew, the reality show about the people close to Miami’s drug cartels.

5 Heartwarming Moments w/ Michael Blanco ❤️🥺 Cartel Crew Watch this video on YouTube.

In the past, he got involved in the family business, he was arrested twice, and in his interviews, he also admits he met Pablo Escobar many times. Now, he’s married and focused on building an honest life. Always paying homage to his roots.

If you want to know more about Michael Corleone Blanco and his true story, the best source is his book, available on his official website: mymotherthegodmother.com.

