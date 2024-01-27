Fleetwood Mac, Landslide: English lyrics & meaning

I took my love, I took it down

I climbed a mountain and I turned around

And I saw my reflection in the snow-covered hills

‘Til the landslide brought me down

Oh, mirror in the sky

What is love?

Can the child within my heart rise above?

Can I sail through the changin’ ocean tides?

Can I handle the seasons of my life?

Well, I’ve been afraid of changin’

‘Cause I’ve built my life around you

But time makes you bolder

Even children get older

And I’m getting older too

Well, I’ve been afraid of changin’

‘Cause I’ve built my life around you

But time makes you bolder

Even children get older

And I’m getting older too

Oh! I’m getting older too

Oh-oh, take my love, take it down

Oh-oh, climb a mountain and you turn around

And if you see my reflection in the snow-covered hills

Well, the landslide bring it down

And if you see my reflection in the snow-covered hills

Well, the landslide bring it down

Oh-ohh, the landslide bring it down

When Fleetwood Mac was formed in 1967, there probably wasn’t anybody who would have thought how successful this band might become one day. Today there are still many people who listen to their songs and ask themselves questions like, who sings landslide? Well, one thing is for sure: when Peter Green founded Fleetwood Mac in London, he was gambling like one can at http://automatenspielex.com/roulette-spielen. But ultimately it paid off thanks to Lindsay Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. Let’s take a closer look at their hit single and we might find out why it was so successful.

Why the Album that included the song was special

After Buckingham and Nicks joined the band in 1974, they started working on their first album together. It was named “Fleetwood Mac” and released only one year later. It wasn’t an ordinary but a very special album mainly because of two things.

First, it was the first album of Fleetwood Mac, including their two newest band members. After Nicks and Buckingham became a part of the band on New Year’s Eve of 1975, everyone was wondering how those two artists would influence the group’s music.

Secondly, it was the tenth album and one that wrote history for the band. This very album can be described as a breakthrough and “Landslide” was a track of this album.

The Story Behind the Song

The “Landslide” lyrics have been written by Stevie Nicks. Nicks once said that she wrote those lyrics when she was staying with friends who were living in Aspen, Colorado at that time. As she was sitting in her friend’s living room, looking at the Rocky Mountains, she felt like an avalanche was coming over her life.

“Ah, take my love, take it down

Oh, climb a mountain and turn around

And if you see my reflection in the snow covered hills

Well, the landslide will bring it down

And if you see my reflection in the snow covered hills

Well, the landslide will bring it down

Oh, the landslide will bring it down”

And indeed, the Landslide song meaning reflects those difficult times. As with many other artists whose songs we already got to know on Auralcrave, Nicks was struggling. She worked two jobs as a cleaning lady and a waitress to keep herself and Buckingham afloat and additionally, they both had just been dropped by their record label Polydor Records.

“Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love?

Can the child within my heart rise above?

Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?

Can I handle the seasons of my life?”

In this part, we can truly see the Landslide lyrics meaning. Nicks later on said she could feel “the avalanche of everything that had come crashing down on us” and that “at that moment, my life truly felt like a landslide in many ways”. But at the end of the day, everything worked out just fine for her, Buckingham and ultimately Fleetwood Mac.

The success of the song in Numbers

The Band sold more than 7 million copies of this album and of course it reached the top chart position in the US. The song stayed 20 weeks on the US Billboard 100 and ranked as high as 51. Because the Landslide original artist Stevie Nicks performed so well on stage, Fleetwood Mac even released a live version. So far, The song has sold more than 2 million copies in the US alone. The Rolling Stone included it at position 163 in their ranking of the 500 greatest songs of all time. The British Guardian even called it one of the best Fleetwood Mac songs ever!

