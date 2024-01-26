Best Slots With a Sports Theme To Try Next Year

What do sports-themed slots entail? These are virtual games that draw inspiration from various sports and online platforms offer a diverse range of sports-themed slots and this article presents an extensive collection of such games. Whether it’s football or cricket, you’ll discover slot machines that capture the essence of almost any sport. Explore this assortment to identify sports-themed slots to enjoy throughout the year. Before delving into the list, let’s explore the factors contributing to the widespread popularity of these slot machines.

Reasons Why People Love Sports Slots

One of the most striking reasons behind the excellent reception of these slots online is that there is a wide variety of them that almost everyone can try. From football to any other sports including more niche ones, there is always a theme that can grasp your attention. Another interesting reason is that many sports-themed slots are based on real as well as fictional sporting legends. This can be a way for sports enthusiasts to engage with their favorite sport or sports event from a variety of points of view. All of this, without mentioning the fact that many sports-themed slots offer great bonus features, with excellent payout rates.

Another popular reason why people enjoy playing with these slots is the fact that they do not require any special skill or even knowledge of a specific sport. This makes them an extremely inclusive activity, full of potential for people who simply want to try something new. Now that the main reasons behind their great reception have been discussed, let’s move on to some of the best sports slots online, to try in 2024.

Football Glory and Alaskan Fishing

Let’s begin with Football Glory, one of the most beloved football-themed slots out there. This lovely game offers excellent key stats and plenty of bonus features. Besides, it is good to know that there is a maximum playout of 4,00x your stake. If you are into casino games with a football theme, you should definitely check this one out.

Another great slot machine to try is Alaskan Fishing. This slot machine offers all the charm of the Alaskan fishing sport, with beautiful graphics and a prominent fishing theme. If you are into fishing, you are going to love this sports-themed slot. Aside from that, you can also benefit from re-triggerable 15 free spins, complete with multipliers, and 243 ways to win mechanics. If you can’t lose yourself in the nature of Alaska this year, you can at least opt for some virtual fishing.

Wildhound Derby and Super Sumo

If you are into dog races, this slot named Wildhound Derby was made for you. With an extremely well-executed dog-racing theme, this slot offers a combination of great images and fast-paced gameplay. Together with that, it also offers 15x multipliers and a great potential of 15,000x your stake. This slot gives you all the benefits of a real dog race without using any real dogs.

Super Sumo is one of the quirkiest slot machines out there, as it offers its players a very serious sumo theme, full of captivating characters and bonuses. It also offers the possibility of a re-spin and a super free spins double feature, perfect for those people who would like to try this slot without making any commitments.

Break Away Deluxe and Scudamore’s Super Stakes

Break Away Deluxe is an interesting slot that features an ice hockey theme. It was born as an extension of the original fast-paced ice hockey slot, originally developed by Stormcraft Studios, but it became very successful even from an independent point of view. It offers a wide range of bonuses and a payout of 3,200x your stake. Besides, the new edition comes with a free spin round and many other special features, such as the Smashing Wild feature.

Similarly to the dog-race-themed slot that was mentioned in the previous section, Scudamore Super Stakes was made for those people who love horse racing. This slot provides a great opportunity to enjoy this practice without any ethical issues. This slot was based on the eight-time champion Jockey Peter Scudamore, and it is a perfect example of the potential that tribute slots have in the field of sports. It also features some rather unique features, such as random wilds, free spring multipliers, and huge wins. The free spins bonus games in this slot are also rather amazing, as the reels transform from 5×3 with 20 paylines, to 5×4 set up with 32 paylines. Plus, you get to choose a horse!

This was a short overview of some of the best sports-themed slot machines out there, but many others still need to be discovered and tried out.