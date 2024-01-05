“Pop, lock, and drop it”: the new Apple Watch commercial aired at the start of 2024 focuses on sleep goals, but the song is the protagonist.

We know what you thought the first time you watched the new Apple Watch commercial at the beginning of 2024: you wish. You wish you were able to get ready for bed in more or less three minutes, sleep all night, and wake up fresh and rested, with your Apple Watch happily confirming you reached your sleep goals.

Still, it’s not impossible. With determination and the right tools, you can make your sleep routines regular. The smartwatch is your friend, with its unique features monitoring your sleep and reminding you when it’s bedtime. But the funniest part of the new Apple Commercial is how the song fits into the story: when the girl sees the reminder, she enters fight mode, her eyes are focused on her goal, and the background music is the perfect companion for her success. Of course, people were curious: what’s the song featured in the ad?

The song in the 2024 Apple Watch commercial about the “sleep goals” is Locket by Audrey Nuna. You can listen to it in full streaming below, whereas here on iSpot.tv you can hear it inside the ad.

Audrey Nuna is one of the most talented rising rappers of the last few years. Class 1999, she started releasing music in 2018, and her songs went viral pretty quickly. Among her most famous tracks, you may remember Damn Right (released in 2020), and Comic Sans (her 2019 collaboration with Jack Harlow). She’s American with a Korean heritage, and that allows her to adopt several cultural influences in her art: her music is a unique mix of R&B, trap, and modern rap; she can sound like Billie Eilish and still represent a terrific model of female rap.

Locket is one of her latest singles, released in 2023 but not yet included in an official studio album. The beat is sharp, and her voice glides confidently over the rhythm. People have been repeating the line in its chorus, “Pop, lock, and drop it,” more and more since its release: below, you can find the lyrics you hear in the Apple Watch commercial.

Pop, lock it, so robotic

Curly fry up in my chest

Got soft skin, hard feelings

Give a damn, then give a reason

Pop zit, top billin’

Been a villain, been appealin’

Pop, lock, and drop it, pop, lock, and drop it

Pop, lock, and drop it, pop, lock, and drop it

Alright, okay, I did it my way

As usual, commercials are a great way to discover new music, and Apple never fails to surprise us. Between the Apple Watch commercial with this song by Audrey Nuna and the now-famous “power outlet” commercial singing that sad track, the Cupertino company is one of the most remembered brands at the beginning of 2024, at least if we consider the advertising world.

