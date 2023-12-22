What’s Rebel Moon based on? The films by Akira Kurosawa

Directed by Zack Snyder, Rebel Moon is definitely one of the biggest releases of 2023, and it’s based on a heavy inspiration: Akira Kurosawa. Let’s discover the movies that influenced Netflix’s blockbuster.

With Part One – A Child of Fire released right before Christmas 2023, Rebel Moon represents one of the most significant sci-fi movies of the decade. Directed by Zack Snyder (300, Justice League, Aquaman) and originally conceived as a movie in two parts (Part 2, The Scargiver, will arrive in 2024, and a third part could arrive soon after, making Rebel Moon a trilogy), the film has all the elements an excellent science-fiction project should have: futuristic fights, philosophical battles between good and evil, a revolution guided by the poor segments of society against the King, and many side stories making the plot richer.

As one of the biggest projects of the last few years (the total budget for the two movies was around 165$ million), people have wondered about the idea’s origins: what is Rebel Moon based on? Is there a book behind it?

The answer is a fascinating story and belongs to how the movie was born. Let’s discover it.

What is Rebel Moon based on?

Rebel Moon is not based on a book. The 2-parts movie is an original idea written by director Zack Snyder in collaboration with screenwriters Kurt Johnstad (300, Atomic Blonde) and Shay Hatten (who co-wrote John Wick Chapters 3 and 4).

Originally, Zack Snyder conceived the project as a Star Wars film and pitched the idea to Lucasfilm. Star Wars is obviously one of the main inspirations behind Rebel Moon, but Snyder’s idea was to create a more mature sci-fi project similar to the impact movies like Blade Runner or Dune had.

Lucasfilm didn’t proceed with the idea. Zack Snyder also proposed it to Warner Bros as a multimedia project that would also include a videogame. Ultimately, the director worked with producer Eric Newman (showrunner of Narcos and True Story) to redevelop the whole project. Finally, in 2021, Netflix agreed to make it what has been defined as “their biggest movie ever.”

However, what’s most interesting is the admitted inspiration behind the idea. In this interview with Screen Rant, Zach Snyder explained he first had the idea for Rebel Moon in film school. It was a crazy proposal he had for his professor: “What about Dirty Dozen in space? Or like an ensemble movie like Seven Samurai in space?”

This officialized the other big inspiration behind Rebel Moon: Akira Kurosawa. The iconic Japanese director is still studied in film schools, and his movies are also famous for being a significant influence behind Star Wars. The philosophy shared historically by Kurosawa’s filmography is a founding brick in many sci-fi projects: let’s delve into it.

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire | Official Trailer | Netflix Watch this video on YouTube.

The Akira Kurosawa heritage: his movies and his philosophy

Akira Kurosawa was a highly influential Japanese filmmaker and is widely regarded as one of the most influential directors in cinema history. He made significant contributions to the art of filmmaking, both in Japan and internationally. Among his most famous movies, he’s remembered for Seven Samurai, Rashomon, Yojimbo, and Kagemusha. His career as a movie director spans from the 1930s to the 90s. However, his influence is still very present today: Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Robert Altman, and Stanley Kubrick are among those who expressively showed their admiration for Kurosawa.

Kurosawa’s films, whether set in feudal Japan, contemporary society, or adapting Western literature, consistently explored universal themes of morality, humanity, and societal dynamics. His ability to blend traditional Japanese aesthetics with Western storytelling techniques not only garnered him acclaim in Japan but also left an indelible mark on international cinema.

Akira Kurosawa’s legacy extends far beyond the numerous awards and accolades he received throughout his lifetime. His films remain timeless classics, influencing generations of filmmakers worldwide and earning him a place among the pantheon of cinematic visionaries. Kurosawa’s impact on the art of filmmaking endures, with his work continuing to inspire and captivate audiences globally. Rebel Moon is just the last example of Kurosawa’s impact on the movie world, still today.

“Seven Samurai in space”

If there is a movie you should pick from Akira Kurosawa’s filmography to catch his influence on Rebel Moon, it’s definitely Seven Samurai. Released in 1954, the film is a Japanese epic that has had a profound influence on the action genre and storytelling techniques.

If you watch Seven Samurai and its plot, you’ll immediately have a clear idea of how Akira Kurosawa inspired Zach Snyder for Rebel Moon. Kurosawa’s masterpiece revolves around a farming village that faces the constant threat of raids and pillaging by bandits. The village elder suggests to hire samurai to protect them against these bandits. Kambei, an experienced rōnin in town, agrees to help the villagers. He’s the character who inspires Kora: Kambei will involve six other samurai, and then the group will reach the village and prepare everybody for the battle against the upcoming bandits.

Seven Samurai (1954) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers Watch this video on YouTube.

Seven Samurai explores timeless themes such as heroism, sacrifice, honor, and the contrast between the warrior class and the peasantry. The humble condition of farmers is shared with Rebel Moon, although the two movies differ regarding who the enemy is. Kurosawa’s film delves into the complexities of human nature, showcasing the individual struggles and motivations of each character, which is a degree of freedom Snyder also used in Rebel Moon.

Today we can easily recognize the profound impact Seven Samurai has had on global cinema. Its influence can be seen in numerous works, including Hollywood adaptations such as The Magnificent Seven, and it’s mentioned as one of the main influences behind George Lucas’ Star Wars, together with his 1958 movie The Hidden Fortress. Kurosawa’s film introduced the concept of assembling a diverse group of characters with unique skills to accomplish a common goal, a trope that has become a staple in many genres. This, in short, is why Rebel Moon has been described as “Seven Samurai meets Dune”: the overall concept was inherited from Akira Kurosawa, but Zach Snyder intended to create a massive sci-fi project out of it. It’s undoubtedly one of Netflix’s most ambitious movies to date: the audience’s feedback will now decide its fate.

