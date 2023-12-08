Love Like This, the 2023 Target Christmas commercial song

Target is bringing a joyful spirit into the holiday season with its 2023 Christmas commercial and the remix of the classic song Love Like This.

For a brand like Target, a commercial can be just a simple presence on TV with enough elements to be remembered. When they released the 2023 holiday commercial, the idea was to highlight their lower prices on Christmas lights. The rest came almost automatically: a red-themed ad showing all the ways you can decorate your home. And our attention was dragged by the upbeat, joyful song in the background.

What’s the song in the 2023 Target Christmas commercial?

The reason why so many people are talking about the song in the 2023 Target Christmas commercial is that the track belongs to the history of American R&B: the track is a recent remix of Love Like This, released by Faith Evans in 1998. The emerging artist Rosemarie has recently teamed up with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder for this remix, releasing it in October 2023.

For those who don’t know the original song, you can find below the 2023 single by Rosemarie and the original 1998 song by Faith Evans so that you can compare the different moods in the two versions.

Faith Evans - Love Like This (Official Music Video) Watch this video on YouTube.

Faith Evans’ Love Like This entered the 1998 music charts in many countries, receiving positive reviews for its infectious energy. It contains a sample from Chic’s classic hit Chic Cheer, and the way the bass riff has been reused in a modern track represented one of the most beloved aspects of this track. The sample is perfectly recognizable also in Rosemarie’s remix.

Love Like This can be considered a piece of history, especially for R&B fans. The remix by Rosemarie introduces a different spirit, faster and more dancey. After all, that’s the kind of musical mood that would work best in a Christmas commercial like the one released by Target in 2023. However, as you can imagine, when someone touches the things we love, we can expect someone to react in a protective way: users in the social network have been expressing their opinions since the commercial started airing on TV, and for many of them, the love for the original song by Faith Evans is unmatched.

Target "Light Up You Holidays For Less" Commercial (2023) Watch this video on YouTube.

