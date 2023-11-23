The State Farm commercial w/ Jimmy Fallon & his joke

For the closing part of 2023, State Farm is really on fire: he has already prepared two ads that will be airing a lot during the basketball games, both featuring Caitlin Clark. And right after that, besides another promising idea that will come soon (stay tuned), the big name involved in the holiday commercial campaign is Jimmy Fallon: a name every comedy fan knows. What you probably don’t know is the joke he’s telling, though…

One step back first. The concept behind the new State Farm commercial campaign is the one we saw already with Caitlin Clark and Jimmy Butler: random normal people saying something completely ordinary in an average situation, summoning a famous personality suddenly in the middle of their lives. Like the couple saying “shoot” and making the basketball players appear from nowhere. Well, the new State Farm commercial with Jimmy Fallon has precisely the same idea. Watch it here:

A lovely father is giving her young daughter the best present of her life: a new car. And the girl is so shocked that she repeats “Are you joking?” so many times that… Jimmy Fallon had to jump in. He’s in charge of jokes, even though it’s a little too early for him. He obviously just woke up, and he’s brushing his teeth. Anyway, he starts telling his joke and seems pretty excited about it: “This muffin goes on vacation…”

The problem is that he keeps being interrupted because the father and her daughter didn’t really expect him at that precise moment. Jimmy Fallon does his best to explain that he’s there because she says “joking” three times, but then he realizes they are focused on the car, so he tells them what they need is Jake from State Farm. “Non a joke.” But the joke, meanwhile, is lost.

What was Jimmy’s joke? It’s hard to tell. There is no trace in the jokes archives about a muffin going on vacation. It may be something the State Farm writers made up on that occasion. Alternatively, it could be similar to the joke about two muffins in the oven that circulated on the Internet around 2012. That’s how it goes in its consolidated version:

Muffins are in the oven; one says, “Is it getting hot in here?” A second screams, “Aah! A talking muffin!”

It’s a short joke, even a little absurd, but it got pretty popular on the Internet at some point. Someone even opened a Reddit thread about it. It doesn’t match perfectly, but it may have been the inspiration behind the beginning of the joke Jimmy Fallon was telling us in the 2023 State Farm commercial.

We will probably never know the truth. Unless Jimmy Fallon wants to give us his point of view on this crucial point. In case he does, we will surely update you in this article.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave