Best Gaming Sequels of the Last 10 Years

In the contemporary video game business, newly developed intellectual properties (IPs) tend to either experience immediate success or fade into relative obscurity. The rationale behind the preference of several creators to pursue sequels is readily apparent. Irrespective of public opinion, it is indisputable that players who exhibit a strong commitment to a certain game have a profound affinity for the notion of expanding their engagement with these virtual realms in a more extensive and enhanced manner.

Occasionally, video games garner such immense adoration from enthusiasts that there arises a concern among fans over the potential inability of subsequent instalments to match the exceptional quality of their predecessors. This might be attributed to a shift in trajectory, challenges encountered during the developmental process, or a questionable historical background. However, the sequels below lived up to the hype and evolved into some of the best gaming titles ever created.

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Release Year: 2014

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, Windows

IGN Rating: 8.8/10

Inquisition: Dragon Age was plagued by an inadequately managed development cycle. Numerous devoted fans were furious with Dragon Age 2’s lack of variety and narrow focus, which did not help matters. Thus, it is unsurprising that numerous players moderated their expectations regarding this game.

Fortunately, Dragon Age: Inquisition reinstated the grand scale of the storyline while incorporating numerous innovative gameplay systems that were captivating in and of themselves. Many fans were irritated by the lack of a fitting conclusion to the story of the base game, but this was a minor complaint in an otherwise outstanding addition to the Dragon Age canon.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Release Year: 2023

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

IGN Rating: 10/10

Zelda: Breath of the Wild is among the finest open-world video games ever created. In the six years that followed, however, its sequel was repeatedly postponed as doubts arose regarding the Nintendo Switch’s hardware and its ability to operate a game that was becoming increasingly complex. Tears of the Kingdom was ultimately published to enormous commercial and critical acclaim despite numerous setbacks and a succession of trailers and gameplay reveals that revealed the intricacy of the game’s mechanics. But in the end, fan after fan cannot believe that this mind-boggling title runs without too many glitches on the obsolete hardware of the Switch, given the game’s astounding level of ingenuity… an instant classic.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Release Year: 2018

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Windows

IGN Rating: 8/10

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a prequel in narrative terms but a sequel in the context of video games. Since the original Red Dead Redemption was among the greatest games of its generation, RDR2 should not have needed to make many improvements.

In contrast, the second title is considerably more comprehensive. In actuality, it accomplishes everything the original does and then some. The narrative is more captivating, the world is more vibrant, and every aspect is more intricately detailed; the characters are also enhanced. It thus achieves precisely the purpose that a sequel is intended to serve.

In the open-world game genre, Red Dead is as lifelike as it gets, much like GTA – Rockstar’s other hit franchise. Intricacies such as gambling in many saloons in games of poker and blackjack can be compared to the best online casinos in the UK, and small details like this truly make RD2 one of the best games ever made.

We’ve frequently used the word ‘greatest’ in today’s article, but Read Dead 2 is inarguably the G.O.A.T of open-world, action-adventure games.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Release Year: 2015

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, Windows

IGN Rating: 10/10

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is considered one of the finest role-playing video games ever. Popularity and acclaim have transcended the previous two instalments of The Witcher by a significant margin. Size is one of the primary distinguishing characteristics. In The Witcher and The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, the player traverses from zone to zone in a more straightforward, linear RPG experience, but the sheer scale of Wild Hunt took things to a whole new level.

Wild Hunt is among the most expansive and crowded open-world games ever created. It occurs in a vast, fully traversable game universe brimming with activities for the user. The expansion for the game, The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine, eventually approaches the size of The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings.

God of War

Release Year: 2018

Platforms: PS4, Windows (2022)

IGN Rating: 10/10

Simultaneously a sequel and a revival, God of War introduces numerous substantial alterations to the God of War franchise. It transitions between hack ‘n’ slash and action-RPG genres. Moreover, it substitutes several explorable domains for the linear levels and regions of previous God of War instalments, including a more expansive Midgard.

God of War lacks the freedom and sandbox characteristics emblematic of the genre. That said, Midgard is considerably more expansive than any prior God of War instalment. Additional realms, such as Alfheim and Muspelheim, enlarge the game further. Character customisation and secondary objectives have been expanded to provide additional content.

Alan Wake II

Release Year: 2023

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X & S, Windows

IGN Rating: 9/10

Epic Games Publishing and Remedy Entertainment have long planned the release of Alan Wake II, a sequel to the game that debuted thirteen years ago. The sequel is an equally engrossing action-adventure game that will have an enduring effect on the gaming industry, much like its predecessor. However, in order to merit a sequel, particularly in 2023, Alan Wake II was required to transform its form and genre into something sinister.

Alan Wake II is the epitome of narrative brilliance and psychological suspense. By virtue of its episodic framework, distinctive gameplay mechanics, peculiar ambience, and epic narrative, it exemplifies precisely how video games can provide a genuinely engaging and cinematic environment.

Alan Wake II remains an indispensable title that engrosses gamers 13 years later, appealing to individuals with an affinity for psychological thrillers, episodic narratives, or intriguing mysteries. Indeed, the selection process for this year’s Game of the Year awards will be extraordinarily challenging, owing to Alan Wake II. Too many games have smashed the gaming industry this year, and Alan Wake II is yet another expected contender for GOTY. It is merely a captivating voyage that provides players with anticipation, surprises, and a profound sense of dread that will maintain their interest from start to finish.