Casino Music Playlist: Popular Gambling Songs, The Lyrics & Meaning

The relationship between casino music and gambling songs has always been strong. Music is played in over 90% of casinos worldwide. Best gambling songs are upbeat, catchy, and famous for centuries. Both are the most popular forms of entertainment. Many iconic artists have sung about gambling and use such themes in the songs.

AS interesting facts: Best software developers offer a huge list of the best music themed pokies online with no downloading version and in-game bonuses. Players can meet popular artists such as Elvis Lives, Karaoke Party, Sabaton, and Motorhead, or Guns N' Roses in the best online pokies of the same name.

Popular artists have created and are creating world masterpieces of the best songs about gambling, which are popular all over the world.

The Best Casino Songs: TOP Songs About Gambling

Best casino songs have been produced for 100s of years in different genres of music, including rock, country, blues, & pop. Other types include classic ballads & modern hip-hop tracks. The most popular one among the best songs about gambling is “Viva Las Vegas” by Elvis Presley, a top hit. Casinos use upbeat music to keep players gambling longer. They all share one common point: gambling is risky, as well as can be rewarding & devastating.

🎵 №1. Townes Van Zandt – St John The Gambler

Townes Van Zandt, the most influential folk musician from the 20th century, performed the song “St. John the Gambler.” It was released in 1967 & covered by many famous artists, including Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, & Emmylou Harris. Films & TV shows, including True Detective or Big Lebowski.

“St. John the Gambler” is a must-listen for gamblers. As one of the songs about casinos, it portrays a gambler’s journey, caught between winning and losing, moving from place to place. Van Zandt’s lyrics reflect the risk and allure of easy money.

Townes Van Zandt – St John The Gambler – Casino music: Lyrics & Meaning:

“When she had twenty years she turned to her mother

Saying Mother, I know that you’ll grieve

But I’ve given my soul to St John the gambler

Tomorrow comes time to leave.”

The gambler’s determination to pursue gambling at the cost of family and belongings is dangerous due to its addictive nature.

“Right down from the mountains, & dance with her mother’s tears

To a funeral drawn, a calico ‘neath crosses about 20 years.”

This passage narrates that a gambler dies, & his mother and others attend his funeral. His calico dress under a cross shows that life is short. Worldly possessions are not valuable. Blood relationships are needed to be taken care of.

🎵 №2. Ace of Spades – Hayseed Dixie

This classic Motorhead song “Ace of Spades” is a staple of gambling playlists, & it’s been overplayed. Check out Hayseed Dixie’s bluegrass cover of this classic gambling tune. Hayseed Dixie is a bluegrass band that covers rock and metal songs. A cover song was released in 2000. This high-energy song captures the thrill of winning & excitement of risk.

Lyrics & Meaning:

“You know I’m born to lose, & gambling’s for fools

That’s the way I like it, baby; I don’t wanna rule.”

This line captures the risk-taking spirit of gamblers. They are aware of potential loss but remain indifferent, driven by the excitement of a game.

🎵 №3. Billy Joel – Easy Money

Taken from a 1983 film, “Easy Money” showcases Billy Joel’s vocal range & versatility. Joel’s vocals resemble James Brown’s, & lyrics resonate with gamblers in all categories, from horse bettors to poker players to slot machine enthusiasts. Every gambling tune is catchy and upbeat. This rock song explores the temptation of quick and easy money. “Easy Money” is a hit among gamblers, appearing in movies and TV shows like Boardwalk Empire as well as Wolf of Wall Street.

Popular lyrics:

“Easy come, easy go, that’s just the way it goes

Money won is twice as sweet as money earned from sweat.”

Gambling is alluring but can lead to addiction and loss. Focus on long-term goals instead of short-term earnings.

🎵 №4. The Angel and the Gambler – Iron Maiden

It’s another popular example among the best songs about casino, with Blaze Bayley on vocals, it is controversial due to its repetitive lyrics but has a catchy riff and uplifting melody. It tells a story of the dangers of greed, with an angel symbolizing a conscience and a devil representing greed.

Popular lines from the casino song:

“The angel & the gambler faced each other down

The stakes were high, the future unknown.”

This text shows a gambler’s inner conflict between conscience and greed, highlighting high stakes and uncertainty. It stresses the importance of resisting temptation and avoiding greed in high-stakes gambling.

🎵 №5. Casino Boogie – Rolling Stones

Each casino music or gambling music playlist has Rolling Stones. This song’s lyrics do not mention gambling. “Casino Boogie” was released in 1972 as part of Rolling Stones’ album Exile On Main St. Mick Jagger & co-workers were visitors to Monte Carlo casinos. Its lyrics are puzzling with an upbeat rhythm.

Popular lines from the casino song:

“Come on, baby, let’s go down to the casino

Where the money flows & the drinks are free.”

As one of the best casino songs, it captures the thrill of gambling in a casino with bright lights, loud music, and crowds. It celebrates the excitement and atmosphere of a casino.

🎵 №6. Beatin’ the Odds – Molly Hatchet

“Beatin’ the Odds” was released in 1980 on Molly Hatchet’s 3rd studio album. This classic Southern rock song celebrates the underdog and power of perseverance. Lynyrd Skynyrd and Blackberry Smoke covered it. It was featured in many films & TV shows, including Dukes of Hazzard & Sons. This casino song’s about gambling catchy melody and powerful vocals will get players pumped up.

Lyrics from the casino music:

“I’m beatin’ the odds, I’m playin’ to win

I’m gonna leave this casino with a smile on a grin.”

Despite odds, gamblers are determined to beat a house, showing resilience and consistency. This message conveys that persistence can lead to success, allowing one to win, rule, and earn smiles.

🎵 №7. The Galway Races – The Dubliners

“The Galway Races” was released in 1967 by Dubliners, an Irish folk band. It celebrates Galway Races, an annual horse racing event in Galway, Ireland. It was covered by many artists, including Christy Moore & Pogues, and featured in TV shows Devil’s Own & Once.

Casino Music: The Lyrics & Meaning:

“The Galway Races are a time of great fun

When everyone comes together to have a run.”

These lyrics capture the lively ambiance of Galway Races, depicting the excitement of games, race anticipation, camaraderie, and revelry of a crowd.

🎵 №8. The Gambler – Kenny Rogers

Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler” emphasizes making wise decisions and accepting consequences. It won 3 Grammy Awards in 1979 and appeared in films & TV shows, including the 1980 TV movie with Kenny Rogers.

Popular lines from the casino song:

“The best you can hope for is to die in your sleep,

You never count your money when you are sittin’ at the table,

There’ll be time enough for countin’ when the dealing’s done,

Cause if you’re gonna play the game, boy, you gotta learn to play it right.”

As one of the best gambling songs, it links gambling and human life, advising to “die in your dreams” before losing everything. Stay focused on playing a game right, be wise when making decisions, and be ready for consequences.

Casino Music List: Gambling Songs, The Lyrics & Meaning

Gambling has a long history in music, with musicians from all genres incorporating themes of luck, risk, and human conditions into their songs. Countless tunes celebrate casino thrill. Best gambling music in casinos, when combined with background noise, helps players estimate time better. Slow and loud music is incredibly effective.

#1. Chris Cornell – You Know My Name

Category: Songs about gambling

Chris Cornell’s (as one of the best casino songs) compares gambling to life’s challenges, where every decision is a bet. He uses gambling imagery to reflect on the risks of identity and fame. Lyrics illustrate a gambler willing to risk everything for a big win, transferring the consequences of addiction.

“You know my name; look up the street

Casino lights are flashing bright

You know my game, it’s all or nothing

I’m putting all my money on the line.”

#2. The Casinos – Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye

Category: Songs about gambling

The Casinos – Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye uses a metaphor of gambling to explore themes of love, loss, and resignation. As gambling based songs, it compares gambling loss to a failed relationship. It tells the story of a gambler risking everything for love despite the possibility of losing it all. It portrays the desperation of a gambler in love. Rows with this gambling music:

“Then you can tell me goodbye

When I lose my last dime

& I’m all out of luck

& I’m feelin’ so down.”

#3. Free Fall Lyrics – Slot Machine

Category: Songs about gambling

‘Free Fall’ is a casino song about gambling addiction. It describes the psychological grip of a gambler addicted to slot machines and the consequences of losing control. The lyrics capture the excitement and internal struggle of a gambler trapped in hope and disappointment.

“Pull the lever, watch the reels spin

Hoping for a jackpot, but I know it’s a sin

The slot machine, it’s got a hold on me

But I can’t stop; I’m addicted, you see.”

#4. Jimmy Eat World – Big Casino

Jimmy Eat World’s song captures a conflict between a gambler’s rational thinking and emotional desires, as well as dangers of high-stakes risks. As one of the best gambling music playlist, it speaks to the tendency of humans to chase uncertain outcomes, even when odds are against them.

“Big casino, big casino

You’re a house of cards, but I’m still drawn in

Big casino, big casino

You’re losing a game, but I can’t win.”

#5. The Overtones – Gambling Man

Category: Songs about gambling

“Overtones” is a song about a gambler who loves taking risks, celebrating their spirit and determination. A singer is drawn to new challenges and adventures despite the possibility of losing, as he finds the pursuit of his goals irresistible.

“I’m a gambling man; I’m a risk-taker

I’m always lookin’ for a new game to play

I know the odds are against me

But I can’t resist the thrill of the chase.”

#6 Magic Slim and the Teardrops – Gambling Blues

Magic Slim and Teardrops’ “Gambling Blues” is a soulful lament of regret and resolve that follows a gambling loss. It reports a gambler who has lost everything to gambling. It is focused on the despair of a gambler in debt, giving a message of making right decisions.

“I’m down in the dumps; I’m broke & blue

I lost all my money gambling with you

I’m gonna hang up my chips, & I’m gonna quit

The gambling blues, I’m gonna give them a miss.”

Other Best Songs About Gambling Describe: Casino Album Songs

Music games are popular and make a lot of money. Music and gambling are related, and this varies by casino environment and lighting. The music themed pokies games market is expected to grow significantly. Casino instrumental music is popular in casinos and used to influence gamblers to play more. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 7,406.29 million.

🎵 Waking Up In Vegas – Katy Perry

Katy Perry’s “Waking Up In Vegas” portrays a couple’s impulsive trip to Vegas, showcasing the excitement and danger of gambling. It captures the euphoria of winning big and the unpredictability of a city.

“Last night was a blur, but I’m sure it was fun

I woke up in Vegas with a ring on my finger, oh no.”

🎵 The Gambler – Kenny Rogers

“The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers is a metaphor for life, emphasizing the importance of risk-taking and caution. Its lyrics recount the story of a young man mentored by a seasoned gambler. As one of the best casino songs, it is viewed as a story about gambling risks and life’s rewards.

“You’ve got to know when to hold ’em

Know when to fold them

Know when to walk away

& know when to run.”

🎵 Viva Las Vegas – Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” is a celebration of the city’s excitement, risks, and rewards. The lyrics capture the spirit of Vegas, describing its bright lights and casinos. It’s a song about having fun and taking risks in a place where anything is possible. Famous rows in this casino night music:

“Viva Las Vegas, bright light city

Where dreams are made & hearts are broken.”

🎵 The Gambler — Don Williams

“The Gambler” is another popular one among songs about gambling, about a man addicted to gambling who receives life advice from an old poker player on a train. Its chorus expresses the joy and despair of gambling addiction and the gambler’s endless pursuit of big wins.

“He’s got a gambler’s soul & a restless heart

He’s always lookin’ for a new start

He’s never satisfied. He’s always on the move

He’s a gambler, through & through.”

Additional List of Songs about Casino: Songs about Gambling

Lady Gaga’s song “Poker Face” is one of the best songs about casinos, about a woman playing poker with her lover. A singer is saying that her lover cannot read her genuine emotions. She manipulates her boyfriend for her benefit, and “Poker Face” is a song about the mind games in relationships.

is one of the best songs about casinos, about a woman playing poker with her lover. A singer is saying that her lover cannot read her genuine emotions. She manipulates her boyfriend for her benefit, and “Poker Face” is a song about the mind games in relationships. “Tumbling Dice” by The Rolling Stones is a classic song about life’s unpredictability, risk, and gambling. It has stood the test of time, influenced generations of musicians, and has been covered by many artists.

is a classic song about life’s unpredictability, risk, and gambling. It has stood the test of time, influenced generations of musicians, and has been covered by many artists. “Casino Queen” by Wilco is a gambling music example about the gambling addiction of a man who loses control of his life. It depicts the impact of addiction on a narrator and his wife, set in a riverboat casino.

is a gambling music example about the gambling addiction of a man who loses control of his life. It depicts the impact of addiction on a narrator and his wife, set in a riverboat casino. Ain’t That A Kick in the Head – Dean Martin: Dean Martin’s “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” is a song about falling in love unexpectedly. The singer is happy and grateful for his newfound love, choosing to live life to the fullest.

Dean Martin’s “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” is a song about falling in love unexpectedly. The singer is happy and grateful for his newfound love, choosing to live life to the fullest. Spin Me Round – Dead or Alive: “You spin me right round, baby, right round Like a record, baby, right round round round When you go down, when you go down down. Spinnin’ round & round, spinnin’ round & round”. Dead or Alive’s “Spin Me Round” lyrics express a disorienting sensation of falling in love.

Music-Themed Pokies with Artists from Popular Casino Songs

Best music-themed pokies online are popular in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. First music-themed slot machine was KISS in the 1980s. Guns N’ Roses by NetEnt is a most popular music-themed slot machine, paying over €1 billion since 2016. Songs about gambling are constantly evolving. Casino music playlists are used to influence player behavior.