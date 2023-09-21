Shakira, El Jefe English lyrics meaning: who’s Lili Melgar?

El Jefe is the new viral song released by Shakira in September 2023, a collaboration with the Mexican band Fuerza Regida. The song has different reasons for becoming a hit: it’s about the struggle that the working class lives on daily, a topic many people feel close to nowadays. But there is another reason, a mention that Shakira used at the end of the lyrics: the song is dedicated to a woman called Lili Melgar, and fans wanted to know who she is. Let’s discover the song’s meaning and the woman’s identity in this article. You’ll also find the complete English lyrics and the official video at the end.

Shakira, El Jefe, the English lyrics & meaning

El Jefe is a song about the demanding life conditions of the working class. In the lyrics, Shakira and Fuerza Regida describe the unfair struggle of those people working all day for a low salary that doesn’t allow them to have a worthy life. Meanwhile, the boss is wealthy; he comes to work in his expensive car and doesn’t pay you enough. “El Jefe,” the song’s title, is Spanish for “the boss.”

The first lyrics of El Jefe describe the typical routine of the working class: waking up early so you can bring the children to school and immediately go to work, a never-ending pattern where you sacrifice every day to work.

Seven thirty the alarm has sounded

I want to be in bed

But it can not be done

I’m taking the kids at nine

The same coffee, the same cuisine

The same old thing, the same routine

another sh–ty day

Another day at the office

Undoubtedly, many people worldwide can identify with this kind of sensation. We all want to live a life closer to what we consider necessary, and spending entire days at work just to pay the bills doesn’t allow us to reflect our vision into our lives. Shakira and Fuerza Regida express compassion for their conditions, telling them they deserve much better. In their hearts, they are already millionaires; they only miss the money. That’s what the chorus is about:

Are you dreaming of leaving the neighborhood?

You have everything to be a millionaire

Expensive tastes, the mentality

You only need the salary

Who’s Lili Melgar, the woman mentioned by Shakira?

Before the song ends, Shakira dedicates the single to a woman, Lili Melgar. Below are the lines translated into English:

Lili Melgar

This song is for you, they didn’t pay you compensation

Another fart, as always

Fans are curious to know who Lili Melgar is. After a quick investigation, many Spanish-speaking magazines found the truth: Lili Melgar is the woman who was working as a babysitter to Shakira’s kids, Milan and Sasha before she separated from her husband, Gerard Piqué. According to what the fans discovered, Lili Melgar was the one who told Shakira about Piqué’s infidelity, and as a result, Piqué fired her without compensation.

From this point of view, El Jefe becomes another song where Shakira manages to express her disappointment about how things went with her ex-husband. He cheated on her and failed to give fair pay to the woman who worked for them. The meaning of the lyrics in El Jefe is focused on the working class conditions, but by mentioning Piqué in a song against evil bosses who take advantage of humble workers, Shakira discloses another detail from her life with her ex-husband. Another element that will become a topic of discussion on the Internet.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The English lyrics and the official video

Seven thirty the alarm has sounded

I want to be in bed

But it can not be done

I’m taking the kids at nine

The same coffee, the same cuisine

The same old thing, the same routine

another sh–ty day

Another day at the office

I have a sh–ty boss who doesn’t pay me well

I arrive walking and he arrives in a Mercedes Benz

He has me as a recruit

The son of a b- -h, yeah

Are you dreaming of leaving the neighborhood?

You have everything to be a millionaire

Expensive tastes, the mentality

You only need the salary

Bills pile up, being poor is rubbish

Mom always told me that studying everything ensures

I studied and nothing happened, damn life so hard

I work harder than a bastard, but I f–k less than a priest

What irony, what madness, this is torture

You kill yourself from dawn to dusk and you don’t even have a house

They say that there is no evil that lasts more than a hundred years

But there is still my ex-father-in-law who has not set foot in the grave

I have a sh–ty boss who doesn’t pay me well

I arrive walking and he arrives in a Mercedes Benz

They have me as a recruit

The very son of a b- -h

Are you dreaming of leaving the neighborhood?

You have everything to be a millionaire

Expensive tastes, the mentality

You only need the salary

You have a sh–ty boss who doesn’t pay you well

You arrive walking and he arrives in a Mercedes Ben

He has you as a recruit

The son of a b—

‘I’m dreaming of leaving the neighborhood

I have everything to be a millionaire

Expensive tastes, the mentality

I only need the salary

Lili Melgar

This song is for you, they didn’t pay you compensation

Another fart, as always

Are you dreaming of leaving the neighborhood?

You have everything to be a millionaire

Expensive tastes, the mentality

I only need the salary