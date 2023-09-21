10 Things to Do in Pennsylvania for a Perfect Vacation

If you are considering a trip to Pennsylvania for vacation, you might be surprised at all there is to see and do in the Keystone State. Many attractions are free of charge, with options for historical tours, haunted attractions, infamous movie sets, and more. No matter your interest, you will surely find something interesting to explore in Pennsylvania. Let’s take a look at a few options below.

Hersey Park

In 1894, Milton S. Hersey created the infamous chocolate company in Pennsylvania and soon built Hersheypark, ZooAmerica, and the Hotel Hershey, which visitors enjoy today. The local attractions are located in Hersey and offer a fun, family-friendly outing. Enjoy chocolate-themed rides and experiences as you visit the unique areas of the city.

Gettysburg National Military Park

If you are a history buff, guided tours are offered for Gettysburg National Military Park, where you can learn more about the Confederate and Union battles. The Civil War was fought here in 1863, and it is the scene of one of the bloodiest battles in the war.

“Rocky” Statue

What trip to Pennsylvania would be complete without traversing the “Rocky” steps and yelling “Adrian!” at least once in your life? The infamous steps from the scene in “Rocky” are a great freebie in the state where you can reenact the movie moment. The steps lead to the Philadelphia Museum of Art to enjoy two attractions in one space!

Parx Casino

Another great option for travel is the Parx Casino in Bensalem. This option is best for adults traveling to the state in search of 21 and over entertainment. Players can explore the gaming floor, which houses almost 3,000 slot machines. The casino is 150,000 in size with an additional 100,000+ feet of additional options like dining and drinks. Moreover, if you prefer the convenience of online gambling, Pennsylvania’s digital gaming options are also worth exploring. Whether you’re at a physical casino or playing online, the state provides diverse choices for those aged 21 and over.

Randyland

If you want something unique, consider visiting Randyland in Pittsburgh. In 1995, Randy Gilman bought several rundown buildings and created art installations. This is a great photo spot where you can take selfies and explore the various installations.

Andy Warhol Museum

Speaking of art, you can also visit the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh. The famous artist has several works in the museum, with celebrity portraits and the infamous Campbell’s Soup cans on display. Special events, including kids’ workshops and theater performances, are hosted throughout the year.

Dutch Wonderland

Travel to Lancaster to explore more amusement park fun with Dutch Wonderland. This amusement park opened in 1963 and offers a fun way for families to enjoy vacation. The park has over 24 open rides year-round, with family-friendly activities for kids 12 and under.

Independence Hall

For more history fun, travel to Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Here, you can take a guided tour of the room where the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution were signed. You can see additional items of historical significance here, including the Liberty Bell.

Eastern State Penitentiary

If you are up for a fright, take time to visit Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia. The former prison has been featured on several ghost-hunting shows and offers tours to see if the penitentiary is actually haunted.

Bushkill Falls Outdoorsy travelers will love Bushkill Falls, also known as the Niagara of Pennsylvania. Located in the Pocono Mountains, visitors can travel through wooded trails over bridges and walkways to view eight cascading waterfalls. The Red Trail is only around two miles long and allows you to see all the waterfalls simultaneously. You can also find play areas, fishing, and dining options here.