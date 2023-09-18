It’s here, well almost. The long-awaited The Marvels movie is set for release later this year. The movie was originally set to be released on the 28th of July 2023 but got pushed back. This is after it has been delayed from a scheduled release in November of 2022. With so many push-backs, The Marvels is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. Let’s have a look at what you can expect.

The Marvels Premiere

Captain Marvel, released in 2019, was a huge success. Immediately, there were plans for a sequel. Unfortunately, COVID-19 hit and production halted. The movie only started shooting in July of 2021. A few more delayed releases and here we are, with a new release date set for November 10, 2023.

Up until now, Marvel fans have had to find other ways to satisfy their craving. One of these is with Marvel-themed slot games. With plenty of famous Marvel characters on the reels, these slots are very popular and fans can find out more about pokies for AUD here. This site presents, among other options, where to play the best Playtech’s Marvel-themed pokies — such as Fantastic Four, Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk and much more.

The Plot

The Marvels is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It takes place decades after the events that happened in Captain Marvel. In the movie, Captain Marvel has regained her identity. She also got revenge on the Supreme Intelligence.

Captain Marvel’s light-based powers become entangled with that of two other characters. When one of the trio uses their powers, they physically switch places. To save the universe, the trio must team up.

Who Produced the Movie?

The Marvels is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Nia DaCosta. DaCosta is the first ever Black female director of a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Executive producers are:

Louis D’Esposito

Victoria Alonso

Matthew Jenkins

Mary Livanos

Cast and Character Guide

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel

Brie Larson plays the main character Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel. Danvers was held captive since 1989 by the Kree. She had no idea the power she held until a journey to Earth in 1995. She reclaims her power and forms relationships with her fellow heroes. The movie explores Danvers’ character and development in depth.

Teyonah Parris as Monica

Monica is one member of the hero trio. Monica is Danvers’ friend Maria’s daughter. Monica is all grown up and possesses energy absorption powers.

Iman Vellani as Kamala

Kamala, played by Iman Vellani, completes the superhero trio. Kamala has the power to turn light into physical objects. She is also the youngest superhero in the team with the potential to become a young avenger.

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson plays the role of Avengers founder Nick Fury. Fury is an old friend of Captain Marvel and joins her for yet another mission.

Zawe Ashton as the Villain

Now that we’ve met the team, let’s move on to the villain in the story. Zaw Ashton is a British actress. The Marvels marks her debut in the MCU. Her background in comedy makes her perfect for this role.

Supporting Characters

Park Seo-joon also stars in The Marvels but his role is not yet clear. Possible roles he could play include Noh-Varr, a Kree soldier, or Brawn.

Other supporting actors include Kamala’s family. Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh, and Mohan Kapur play Kamala’s mother, father, and brother.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Explained

The MCU is a shared universe where all Marvel movies are set. The most well-known MCU characters include Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Captain America, and Thor. The MCU is also diverse and has several “worlds” where a few details from one movie overlap to the next.

Other Marvel Movies to Check Out

The Marvels is a highly anticipated 2023 release. This adventure-action-themed movie has us all waiting on the edge of our seats. And the extra long wait is not helping at all. To help you pass the time, check out some other titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released on the 11th of November 2022. It is based on Marvel Comics and follows the people of Wakanda as they fight to protect their home. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler and features Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, and Danai Gurira.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is an action comedy film released on the 8th of July 2022. It was directed by Taika Waititi and stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Other characters include Christian Bale, who plays Gorr the God Butcher, and Natalie Portman who plays Jane Foster.

In the film, the retired Nordic god Thor is on a journey to finding inner peace. However, he is quickly interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, who is on a mission to kill all gods. To defeat Gorr, Thor teams up with Jane Foster, King Valkyrie, and Korg.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Released on the 5th of May 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a must-watch. The film takes you on a wild ride through the multiverse. The movie is inspired by the Marvel Comics and is the sequel to Doctor Strange. In the movie, Benedict Cumberbatch plays Doctor Strange, Xochitl Gomez plays America Chavez, and Elizabeth Olsen plays the Scarlet Witch.