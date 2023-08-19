Hozier, First Time: the song lyrics & meaning

Unreal Unearth, the third studio album by Hozier, was released on August 18, 2023, and it immediately became a trending streaming all over the Internet. Every song has a deep meaning, confirming Hozier’s ability to disclose a special meaning behind the lyrics’ poetry. First Time was one of the most popular songs from the album: a unique descent into the significance Hozier’s partner had for him. Let’s explore the song’s meaning – you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

First Time: the song lyrics & meaning

First Time is a song about the importance Hozier’s partner had in his self-perception. In the lyrics, Hozier reflects on how his view of himself differed before meeting her: he feels he was born again when she entered his life.

The most significant lyrics of First Time are the ones where we can understand the song’s meaning:

And the first time that you kissed me

I drank dry the River Lethe

In Greek mythology, River Lethe is one of the five rivers of the underworld of Hades. It’s also known as the river of forgetfulness: according to mythology, a soul drinking from this will forget everything that happened in his previous life, allowing it to finally reincarnate. Symbolically, Hozier feels that his first kiss with his current girlfriend represents an authentic rebirth, allowing him to be a new man.

As an existential, romantic song, First Time is dedicated to the change this girl introduced in Hozier’s life. According to the singer’s perception of himself, life before her was empty and awful. This is made clear in the first lines, where Hozier describes the sound his name had before her:

Remember once I told you about

How before I heard it from your mouth

My name would always hit my ears as such an awful sound

As a true, symbolical reincarnation, there is a part of you that dies (the one connected to the memories you lost) and another one that comes alive (the beginning of a new life). This is apparent in the song’s chorus:

Some part of me must have died

The first time that you called me, “Baby”

And some part of me came alive

The first time that you called me, “Baby”

The lyrics of First Time continue with more poetry. In the song’s second half, Hozier first speaks as he died and his mother brought flowers to his grave; then he impersonates a dying flower that returns to earth and becomes part of a new life cycle.

These days I think I owe my life

To flowers that were left here by my mother

Sensing only now it’s dyin’

Drying out, then drowning blindly

Bloomin’ forth its every colour

In the moments it has left

To share the space with simple living things

Somehow, the song ends on a different note, and Hozier starts mentioning the “final time” (no longer the “first time”), projecting the lyrics on the ending of this relationship. A point they reached independently from their will. Like something that had to happen and forced them to resign.

The last time it was heard out loud

The perfect genius of our hands and mouths were shocked

To resignation as the arguing declined

First Time is a song about being born again through love and experiencing it until the end, and that’s the real meaning behind its lyrics: You made me forget myself (Lou Reed would share it with these words); I came alive again after you arrived. And like a flower blooming and then dying, I follow the circle of life, looking at what awaits me after our love’s end.

The song streaming & the complete lyrics

Remember once I told you about

How before I heard it from your mouth

My name would always hit my ears as such an awful sound

And the soul, if that’s what you’d call it

Uneasy ally of the body, it felt nameless as a river

Undiscovered underground

And the first time that you kissed me

I drank dry the River Lethe

The Liffey would have been softer on my stomach all the same

But you spoke some quick new music

That went so far to soothe this soul

As it was and ever shall be, unearth without a name

Some part of me must have died

The first time that you called me, “Baby”

And some part of me came alive

The first time that you called me, “Baby”

These days I think I owe my life

To flowers that were left here by my mother

Ain’t that like them, giftin’ life to you again

This life lived mostly underground

Unknowin’ either sight nor sound

‘Til reachin’ up for sunlight just to be ripped out by the stem

Sensing only now it’s dyin’

Drying out, then drowning blindly

Bloomin’ forth its every colour

In the moments it has left

To share the space with simple living things

Infinitely suffering, but fighting off like all creation

The absence of itself, anyway

Some part of me must have died

Each time that you called me, “Baby”

But some part of me stayed alive

Each time that you called, each time that you called

Come here

Ooh-la-la, ooh-la-la

Whatever keeps you around, it keeps you around

Ooh-la-la, come here, ooh-la-la

Whatever keeps you around, it keeps you around

The last time it was heard out loud

The perfect genius of our hands and mouths were shocked

To resignation as the arguing declined

When I was young I used to guess

Are there limits to any emptiness?

When was the last time

Come here to me, when was the last time?

Some part of me must have died

The final time that you called me, “Baby”

But some part of me came alive

The final time you called me, “Baby”