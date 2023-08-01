Road Trip in Europe: The Most Beautiful Countries to Visit This Summer

There is a destination for everyone in Europe. The diverse continent provides unforgettable experiences for every type of vacation, as many nations are home to sun-kissed beaches, unique cultural experiences, charming villages, and atmospheric cities. Yet, you might be unsure about the best places to visit when traveling across its various corners. If you want to embark on the road trip of a lifetime in Europe, here’s a rundown of the most beautiful countries to visit this summer.

The Netherlands

You’ll never want to leave the Netherlands once you arrive, as the picture-perfect country is home to vibrant cities, picturesque windmills, interesting museums, beautiful beaches, and scenic cycling trails. When you’re not exploring canal houses, walking over picture-perfect bridges, or browsing bustling flea markets, you can sample freshly brewed beer at a historic craft brewery, dance the night away at an energetic club, or put your online casino skills to the test at one of many venues across the nation.

Amsterdam is most people’s first port of call, but you shouldn’t be afraid to venture beyond the capital during a road trip for a more authentic travel experience. It will allow you to connect with locals, soak up the culture, and discover many hidden gems.

Spain

If delicious cuisine, gorgeous scenery, and historic landmarks are your idea of heaven during a road trip, look no further than stunning Spain. You’ll be hard-pressed to find friendlier locals in Europe, and the country offers unforgettable flavors that will explode on the tongue. In between breathing in the beauty of the country’s exquisite architecture and countless beaches, you can treat your tastebuds to many tasty dishes, such as roasted suckling pig from Madrid, gazpacho from Andalucía, and Iberico ham from Seville, to name a few options.

If possible, time a road trip for one of the many exciting fiestas, which vary from wacky to wonderful. For instance, you’ll never forget La Tomatina, a tomato-throwing festival in Bunol, and San Fermin’s Running of the Bulls is sure to live long in your memory. Most Spanish towns host unique fiestas you’d be wise to research before a European road trip. Whatever option you choose, you can expect plenty of food, socializing, and dressing up.

Croatia

If you want to combine warm, pleasant sunshine with magnificent surroundings, add Croatia to your road trip itinerary. If you’re a Game of Thrones fan, you might recognize Dubrovnik from the hit HBO series, as it was used as the picturesque backdrop of King’s Landing. During your stay, you can take a Game of Thrones Tour or step inside Plitvice Lakes National Park, which includes eight parks that will take your breath away.

Set a few days aside for Sibenik, which is a hidden gem that will remain with you long after your European road trip is over. If you’re unfamiliar with the city, it is built almost completely from stone and offers breathtaking architecture, such as the 14th-century Prince’s Palace and the 15th-century Cathedral of St James with 71 sculpted faces.

Greece

It doesn’t matter if you’re a culture vulture, a sun worshipper, or a passionate foodie; Greece has got you covered and then some. The historic country is a must-visit when planning a fun-filled road trip in Europe, as it is home to more than 200 beautiful islands that guarantee flavorsome dishes.

Santorini is a must-add to your itinerary. It is one of the most visited destinations in Greece for many reasons and is worthy of its hype. Once you can take your eyes off its stunning buildings decorated in fresh white and blue, you’ll be absorbed by the island’s striking sunsets that will feel worth the journey. Also, you will never regret traveling to Athens, the birthplace of democracy and philosophy, as you can visit many historic landmarks during your visit, such as the Parthenon, the Acropolis of Athens, and the Ancient Angora of Athens.