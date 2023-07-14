The Summer I Turned Pretty has been among the most exciting coming-to-age series of the last few years. Season 2 landed on Amazon Prime Video in July 2023, allowing fans to follow the adventures of Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and the others again. After the significant changes of the summer before, as shown in Season 1, new characters have been introduced in Season 2. Milo is one of those who caught more attention. Let’s discover the actor who plays him in the cast.

You can watch the official trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 here on Youtube.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, the cast: who plays Milo?

The actor playing Milo in Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is the American actor Will Spencer. Will is a young, emerging actor: when Season 2 landed on Prime Video in 2023, he was 22 years old.

Will Spencer started his acting career as a teenager: already when he was 12, he played in many short movies, always interpreting young characters. His first important role arrived in 2015, when he played the protagonist, Charlie, in the movie Ghost Squad. You can watch him in the movie trailer below.

In Ghost Squad, Will Spencer was only 14, and those who discovered him in Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty will surely notice how much he has changed since then.

In 2015, Will Spencer was also the protagonist of The Amazing Wizard of Paws, whereas the year before, he was in A Tiger’s Tail. You can discover his full career on IMDb.

Coming closer to the present, Will Spencer is now playing more mature roles: Milo, the character he interprets in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, is a handsome musician who will sign a contract for a record label. He’s Taylor’s boyfriend, and you can understand how much she’s in love with him from her own words: Belly’s best friend describes him as her soulmate and is entirely caught by his charm. After all, being a young rockstar can really be a game-changer.

Discover other curiosities about movies, TV shows, and their cast on Auralcrave