There are plenty of reasons gaming enthusiasts love slots. At the top of the list is that they come with many interesting features that make gameplay more exciting and rewarding. You will get a better understanding going through the outstanding slot selection from Verde casino. Here you can pick from different games with different features depending on your interests. As you search for the slots to enjoy, some elements should not miss from the title you pick. Have a look at the top features great slot games should have in 2023.

Cascading Reels

Your eyes will immediately light up when cascading reels appear in a slot you enjoy. After landing a heart-warming winning combination, the symbols disappear, and new ones start falling from the top to replace them. The process repeats itself until you run out of winning combinations, implying the features can help you win big. The feature is also known as sweeping, avalanche, collapsing, tumbling, falling, or rolling reels. Cascading reels can trigger bonus rounds or games to make matters more interesting, increasing your prize pot. Examples of slots where you can experience cascading reels include Monopoly Megaways, Diamond Mine Megaways, Extra Chilli Megaways, and Reactoonz.

Multipliers

Multipliers are a perfect example of extraordinary slot special features. They significantly boost winnings by multiplying your winnings by a preset figure. You can get double, triple, or even X 1000 or more with multipliers from your recent wins. The multipliers can be random, or you can trigger them after achieving prescribed win symbols or lines. Remember that different slots typically have different rules on how their multipliers work. You will also not find multipliers in each slot you play, even though they are common nowadays. Examples of multipliers gamers can come across while playing slots are:

Type of Multiplier Brief Description Base game multipliers The multipliers apply to winnings during the main slot game. You often trigger them by landing a specific combination of symbols on paylines. Bonus game multipliers You earn these multipliers after triggering bonus games. They multiply your wins after landing a specific combo of symbols. Scatter multipliers Players receive the multipliers after aligning a specified number of scatter symbols on paylines. Wild multipliers These are a fusion between multipliers and wild symbols. When the wild is also a multiplier, it will multiply the value of any payline it is part of. Free spins multipliers You trigger this after landing on a specific number of free spins on the reels.

Players can enjoy multipliers in various slots, including Gonzo’s Quest, Thunderkick II, Mega Money Multiplier, Bonanza Megaways, and Age of Gods.

Bonus Games/Rounds

Many slot lovers agree that coming across bonus rounds or games dramatically brightens the mood for playing. It is because you instantly get an additional way to make more money without touching a cent from your balance. Some may even argue that the most significant wins occur after triggering a bonus game or round. In many slot titles, you must land a number of special bonus symbols or scatters to earn a bonus round. These can give you at least five spins at no cost of more than a hundred. During the bonus game, you can also enjoy other features like jumping wilds, multipliers, re-spins, bonus wheels, pick-a-bonus, and many more. Fruit Megaways, Great Aztec, Fengs Fortune, Dynamite Riches, and Vikings go Berzerk are perfect examples of slot titles with bonus rounds.

Gamble Feature

Another feature many gamers look out for when playing slots is the gamble feature. It typically allows gamers to double their winnings or walk away with nothing. Players relish a certain level of excitement as they get a 50/50 choice to gamble with winnings. Sometimes, the game presents a suit of cards facing upside down. You are then tasked with predicting the next card that will come up. If your prediction is correct, your smile will broaden because you will get x2 or more of your winnings. Sadly, making a wrong prediction means you end up losing everything. Eternal Love, Spring Break, Oriental Flower, Thunderstruck, and Spring Break are examples of slots with interesting gamble features.

Free Spins

It is never quite the same playing a slot game that does not have any free spins. As the name suggests, free spins allow you to go at the reels without spending your money. The best aspect about this is that with most free spin offers, you can increase your bank balance giving you more chances to play and end up with huge rewards. Casinos often include free spins with deals they offer, including welcome bonuses. Be sure to look for enticing deals to ensure you make the most of the free spins deals. To enjoy multiple free spins, some games you can check out include Da Vinci Diamonds, Cleopatra, Wild Panda, Book of Dead, and Starburst.

Closing Thoughts

The fact that slots come with numerous features gamers can enjoy makes them more appealing to many gamers. Above are some of the fantastic features you should look out for when playing slots to ensure you have memorable moments with each spin.